What is AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID? K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and real name revealed

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is a very well-known personality in the gaming community and is the second most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube (behind Total Gaming). The famous figure is also the co-founder of X Network, a media agency responsible for managing YouTubers.

The number of subscribers on his channel has increased significantly over the years, with the total number approaching 17 million at the time of writing. Here’s a look at his ID within the game, alongside other details.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and more details

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329. He is ranked Gold I in Battle Royale and Bronze I in Clash Squad.

These are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has featured in 8024 matches and has bettered his foes in 1266, which corresponds to a win rate of 15.77%. He has garnered 21205 kills, managing an excellent K/D ratio of 3.14.

He has made exactly 2300 appearances in duo mode, scoring 326 victories for a win rate of 14.17%. He has 6417 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Sahil has participated in 2750 solo games as well and has come out on top on 357 occasions, upholding a win rate of 12.98%. With 10265 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 4.29.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has competed in two squad games in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX, killing five enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The content creator is yet to play in either of the two other modes.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has played 1782 squad matches in the Clash Squad mode and has 1018 victories, having a win rate of 57.13%. He has 11256 frags with a KDA of 1.82.

Note: AS Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

AS Gaming’s monthly income details

Monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the official Social Blade website, AS Gaming's monthly earnings through his primary YouTube channel are in the range of $19.8K and $316.3K.

YouTube channel

Sahil Rana has a sizable YouTube following that is steadily growing, and he has posted a wide range of game-related content such as challenges, events, etc.

His current subscriber and view counts are more than 16.9 million and 2.27 billion, respectively. In the last 30 days alone, he has garnered 700,000 subscribers and 79.077 million views.

