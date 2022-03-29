Total Gaming monthly income, UID number, esports team, Free Fire stats, and more revealed

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, has established himself as the leading Free Fire content creator in India, with his videos regularly being watched by millions of people in the country. Over the years, he has accumulated tremendous numbers, and his current subscriber stands at a massive 31.7 million.

Additionally, the renowned personality has been operating many channels on the platform, each with a wide array of different content. The following section looks at his UID as well as other details such as esports team and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available.

Total Gaming’s UID number and Free Fire stats

Total Gaming’s UID number is 451012596, and these are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has competed in 12846 squad matches and has outclassed his enemies in 3063 of them, upholding a win rate of 23.84%. He has 49867 kills with 18192 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.10 and a headshot percentage of 36.48%.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 1831 games, in which he has 358 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 19.55%. With 7301 frags and 2547 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.96 and a headshot rate of 34.89%.

Ajjubhai has also featured in 1032 solo matches, winning 93 of them, possessing a win ratio of 9.01%. There are 2610 kills and 882 headshots in the process, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot percentage of 33.79%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has bettered his foes in three of the six squad games, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00% when looking at the current season. He has 47 kills at a K/D ratio of 15.67 and has 23 headshots at a rate of 48.94%.

Apart from this, he has also played three solo matches, killing two enemies. He has a K/D ratio of 0.67, and there are no headshots.

Monthly income and esports team

Monthly income details of Total Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly income of Ajjubhai lies between the range of $20K – 320.3K and $240.2K – $3.8 million, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

He owns the famous team – Total Gaming eSports, which has won numerous tournaments, including Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer and Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall.

YouTube channel

Total Gaming has been posting regular content for the past few years, and he is the most subscribed Free Fire YouTuber across the world. There are 1787 videos on his channel, with the most-watched one having received around 45 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has acquired around 300 thousand subscribers and 80.064 million views in the previous 30 days.

