Total Gaming logo, monthly income, Garena Free Fire UID, country, and more

Ajjubhai, the man behind ‘Total Gaming,’ is undoubtedly the most well-known personality in the Free Fire community. He has earned an enormous global following due to the unique content he posts regularly.

Currently, gamers will be able to find 31.6 million subscribers to his name and more than 5.58 billion views, which is remarkable. Total Gaming also operates five other channels, each serving a specific function such as shorts and more types of different content.

Total Gaming’s Garena Free Fire UID, stats, and more details

Total Gaming’s Garena Free Fire UID number is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the renowned content creator (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has played 12836 squad games in Garena Free Fire and has 3059 total wins, leading to a win percentage of approximately 23.83%. With 49814 kills, he has managed a kill-to-death ratio of 5.10.

In the duo mode, the player has competed in 1830 matches and has outclassed his enemies in 357 of them, coming to a win ratio of 19.50%. He has secured 7297 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.95.

Ajjubhai has also featured in 1032 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 93 of them, resulting in a win rate of 9.01%. In the process, he has 2610 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played only three ranked solo matches (Image via Garena)

In the current season, the YouTuber has three ranked solo games to his name and has racked up two kills for a K/D ratio of 0.67.

CS Career

His stats in Clash Squad (Image via Garena)

When looking at the Clash Squad matches in Free Fire, Total Gaming has made 1244 appearances and has 674 wins for a win rate of 54.18%. He has accumulated 8117 kills at a KDA of 1.88.

Note: Total Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Total Gaming’s logo, country, and monthly income

The official Total Gaming logo can be seen in the Instagram post posted above, and it basically depicts a pirate. Meanwhile, when it comes to his country, Ajjubhai is from India.

Earnings of Total Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, his monthly income lies in the range of $22K and $352K. On the other hand, the yearly earnings range between $264K and $4.2 million.

YouTube channel

Total Gaming began his journey in content creation a few years ago, and he has been uploading a wide array of unique content. His progress has been astounding.

In March 2020, his subscriber base was about 5 million, growing by over 26 million in the preceding two years. In the last 30 days alone, his gains have been 400 thousand subscribers and 88.003 million views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu