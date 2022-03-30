What is Desi Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID? K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and more details

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is among India's most prominent gaming YouTubers, and the videos on his channel are primarily focused on the popular battle royale title, Garena Free Fire. His content is pretty distinctive, and the editing, alongside the humorous commentary, has attracted a large number of viewers over the years.

At the time of writing, he boasts 12.7 million subscribers, combined with 1.82 billion views. His Instagram account also has more than 2.4 million followers, indicating his popularity in the community.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available.

Desi Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID and other details

Desi Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Here are his lifetime stats within the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has participated in 9225 squad matches in Free Fire and has outperformed his foes in 2518, equating to a 27.29% win percentage. He has 25007 kills and a kill-to-death ratio of 3.73.

He has played 4978 games in the duo mode, scoring 824 wins, upholding a win ratio of 16.55%. The popular content creator has 13605 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Desi Gamers has won 320 of the 3861 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.28%. With 9074 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

These are his ranked stats in the current season (Image via Garena)

During the current ranked season, the streamer has competed in nine squad games and has been triumphant four times, sustaining a win percentage of 44.44%. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.60, with 33 kills.

Finally, the YouTuber has appeared in four solo games and has earned a single victory, giving him a win rate of 25.00%. At a K/D ratio of 6.67, he has 20 frags.

Monthly income

Monthly income and more details of Desi Gamers (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai earns between $6.2K and $99K monthly through his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, his yearly income is in the range of $74.2K and $1.2 million.

YouTube channel

Amit Sharma (Amitbhai) is the man behind the Desi Gamers YouTube channel, where he routinely posts content related to the shooter. He had 8.73 million subscribers a year ago, in March 2021, and has gained roughly 5 million since then. In fact, he has gained 100 thousand in the previous 30 days.

Additionally, he has also been posting videos to his other YouTube channels, where he's decent numbers.

