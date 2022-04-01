3 worst characters in the history of Free Fire ranked

Characters in Free Fire have special skills that are intended to assist players on the battlefield. The developers have barely disappointed fans, often introducing new characters to keep the game fresh while also striving to maintain a balance among the existing ones.

While the game features several exceptional characters, from Alok, K to Skyler and Dimitri, many of the abilities have dwindled over time. Although most of these were adequate when they were launched, gamers today have access to far superior choices.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers should not install or play the game on their device. Instead, they can play Free Fire MAX.

Worst characters in Free Fire

All the characters influence the gameplay, but the ones mentioned in the list have little utility as the newer ones are more effective. Moreover, the default ones have been excluded from this list since they have never carried an ability.

1) Paloma

Paloma increases the carrying capacity (Image via Garena)

Ability: Arms-Dealing

Description: Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld.

Paloma comes equipped with Arms-Dealing, which enables gamers to carry an additional 45 pieces of ammunition, excluding the grenade launcher. Upon reaching its maximum potential, players can carry an extra 120 ammunition.

The problem, however, is that Jai has an ability relating to ammunition which is much more efficient. Raging Reload replenishes ammunition after taking down the opponent, even removing the woes of reloading in close-range combat with multiple enemies.

Free Fire has even more compelling characters and gamers can utilize the Night Panther if they wish to carry additional ammo.

2) Caroline

Caroline's ability is limited to shotgun (Image via Garena)

Ability: Agility

Description: A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.

When users wield a shotgun, this ability, as implied by the name, boosts their agility by 6 percent. As the character level increases to the maximum, the movement speed increases by 13% while carrying the particular weapon category.

Even though Caroline was buffed in the OB33 update, it still does not pack that punch to make it an enticing option, given that the perks are only limited to shotguns. Although the speed buff is lower with Kelly, the latter is always applicable and could be a better option.

The developers can add increased movement speed to other weapon categories to make it more attractive.

3) Misha

Misha is related to driving (Image via Garena)

Ability: Afterburner

Description: Misha is an extremely talented racer.

Misha boosts the driving speed by 5%, while the players also become tough targets. Moreover, the damage taken is reduced by 5%. At the highest level, the driving speed increases by 20%, and the damage taken by the users is reduced by 30%.

While many gamers may argue that Misha offers a good ability, Notora offers a better perk when driving the vehicle. Racer's Blessing will provide 5 HP every 2 seconds to all the teammates in the vehicle at the highest level.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

