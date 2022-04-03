5 best Free Fire players to watch on YouTube for pro gameplay (April 2022)

Garena has introduced new features in Free Fire with every passing update, accommodating a constantly growing fan base. This large and ever-expanding fan base serves as the target audience for many content creators who have grabbed the opportunity to ascend to the top.

The community features a number of YouTubers who have already accomplished the highly coveted milestone of 1 million subscribers. The most popular content category for viewers is gameplay videos and highlights, whether they are on an emulator or a phone.

Note: The following list is entirely based on the writer’s opinion.

5 Free Fire YouTubers to watch for pro gameplay

5) Nobru

Bruno 'Nobru’ Goes is a professional esports player for Fluxo, and he also streams content on his YouTube channel. He has previously won numerous awards, including the MVP in the Free Fire World Series 2019 while playing for Corinthians. Numerous gamers adore him for his jaw-dropping gameplay, and there are many things that they can learn from him.

As of this time, Nobru features 13.3 million subscribers on YouTube, with approximately 884.61 million views. He plays on the Brazil server, and his ID is 228159683.

Visit Nobru’s channel here.

4) Raistar

Most Indian users might have likely heard of Raistar, who is well-known for his gaming videos and montages. His Free Fire ID is 12022250, and he has maintained incredible stats within the game.

Although he only has a few videos (35) on his channel, he has amassed an extensive fan base, with the subscriber count standing at 6.69 million subscribers. Raistar also has another channel called ‘Rai Live’ where he regularly streams the battle royale title.

Readers can check out Raistar’s channel by clicking here.

3) Pahadi Gaming / Pahadi Gamer

Pahadi, aka Lokesh Karakoti, is a professional Indian esports athlete, and he represents the team – Orangutan Elite. His gameplay and aim are a delight to watch, and the same has garnered him an enormous fan following in the game’s Indian community. He has also won numerous individual awards in tournaments, including the MVP in the Free Fire Tri-Series 2021.

Lokesh runs two different channels – Pahadi Gaming and Pahadi Gamer, which possess 1.44 million subscribers and 1.36 million subscribers. His ID on the Indian server of Free Fire is 147098967.

To visit the two channels, the links provided below can be used:

Pahadi Gaming: Click here.

Pahadi Gamer: Click here.

2) RUOK FF

RUOK FF is one of the most skilled Free Fire content creators out there, with some of the most enjoyable gameplay to follow. Millions of people worldwide are captivated by his prowess, and he has amassed great numbers across the platforms. Readers can check out his stats in the game by visiting his in-game ID: 261109577.

RUOK FF currently has 9.82 million subscribers on YouTube, with around 599.04 million views. He also has a channel with 322 thousand subscribers.

Fans can head over to his channel by tapping on this URL.

1) B2K (Born2Kill)

B2K is widely regarded as one of the top sniper players in Free Fire and is known for its incredible accuracy. Two brothers – Moez and Walid – administer the YouTube channel and have worked tirelessly to produce gameplay-related videos over the years. Their UID in the game is 320653047.

At the time of writing, the duo’s primary channel has 8.73 million subscribers with 573.21 million views. Out of that total, they have received 40 thousand subscribers and 4.225 million views in the last 30 days.

Check out B2K’s main channel by clicking here.

Edited by R. Elahi