Free Fire MAX Rampage event: How to get free vouchers, bundle, and backpack skin

Free Fire MAX is known to introduce new events and rewards from time to time, offering rewards to players for their efforts in-game. The new Rampage United mode offers a vast range of rewards that mobile gamers can claim by taking part in various matches in the battle royale game.

The events were introduced on June 17, 2022, and will continue for a span of two weeks. Details of the event calendar are given below:

Rampage Identity Web Event – June 17, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Rampage Fort – June 17, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Daily Sign-In – June 17, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Login Reward – June 25, 2022

Playtime Reward – June 25, 2022, to July 26, 2022

Play New Mode – June 25, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Daily Mission & Token Exchange – June 27, 2022, to July 3, 2022

Free Fire MAX: Rampage Fort event rewards and other details

Ramage Fort event (Image via Garena)

Contrary to popular opinion, the Ramage Fort event is not complicated, and the prizes can be claimed with a bit of grinding. To unlock the levels in the event, mobile gamers will have to collect Rampage points.

Mobile gamers will have to cross levels to unlock rewards (Image via Garena)

These points can be collected daily by taking part in Battle Royale, Clash Squad, and Rampage Unite modes. The number of points will depend on the player's performance in these matches. Once gamers have collected enough points, they can redeem the following rewards based on their levels:

1st floor – Rampage Book

3rd floor – 50x Rampage Book Token

5th floor – 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry July 31, 2022)

8th floor – 100x Rampage Book Token

10th floor – Aqua Rogue Bundle

Aqua Backpack (Image via Garena)

On June 25, 2022, players will be able to log in to Free Fire MAX and collect the Aqua Backpack for free as a log-in reward.

How to collect the above prizes in the battle royale game

Login event in the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Players must go to the Rampage United section and tap on the “Climb To Victory” option.

Step 3: Here, they will have to tap on 'Go To.'

Step 4: Players who have collected enough Rampage points can redeem the rewards after crossing the levels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far