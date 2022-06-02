5 best Free Fire MAX characters with passive abilities in June 2022

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that has a variety of characters with special skills. These characters can be used by players in any of the matches in the game and can be divided into two categories – active and passive.

Passive characters do not have any cooldown time (except Shirou), and their abilities get activated automatically whenever the situation calls for it. This article lists some of the best characters with passive abilities that mobile gamers can choose from.

Best passive Free Fire MAX characters

1) Rafael

Rafael’s Dead Silent ability is best suited for passive players (Image via Garena)

Rafael is the best character suited for passive Free Fire MAX players. Using his special ability, he can ensure 40% faster HP loss for enemies who are knocked down by him.

His passive ability is called Dead Silent. As the name suggests, he has a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers, making it difficult for enemies to guess the direction of the shot.

2) D-bee

D-bee’s Bullet Beats ability is a must-have for beginners (Image via Garena)

D-bee is one of the best choices for now as his ability recently received a buff via the OB34 update. His passive ability, known as Bullet Beats, is very useful to beginners as it increases accuracy.

When players are firing and shooting simultaneously, their movement speed increases by 10% and the accuracy also gets boosted by 20%.

3) Dasha

Dasha's Partying On ability has multiple advantages (Image via Garena)

This passive character is one of the most versatile ones in Free Fire MAX. With her ability, Partying On, she can reduce the damage taken from falls by 30%.

The character can also reduce the recovery time for the damage caused due to falls by 60%. The recoil build-up and the maximum recoil is also decreased by 6% each if players use Dasha.

4) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song ability is most suited for ranked Clash Squad matches (Image via Garena)

Kapella is one of the best characters that players can use in squad matches in the game. This is because her ability, Healing Song, aids the teammates.

The effects of healing items and skills get boosted by 10%. Allies who get knocked down will suffer 20% less HP loss if they have a Kapella in the team.

5) Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids ability is good when it comes to HP recovery (Image via Garena)

Health Points (HP) are incredibly important for any Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches in the game. This is where Jota’s passive ability, Sustained Raids, comes into play.

When players hit enemies, they are capable of recovering HP for their character. If they are able to successfully knock down an enemy, 10% of the maximum HP is recovered by the Free Fire MAX character.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

