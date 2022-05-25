How to download Free Fire OB34 update APK today

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB34 update is finally here. However, players will have to wait to enjoy the update's new features since the servers of the battle royale game have been taken down for maintenance.

Despite maintenance, mobile gamers will still be able to update the game from the Google Play Store/Apple App Store or by using the APK file available on the website. Here is how players can download the OB34 version of Garena's battle royale title.

Steps to download Free Fire OB34 update APK file

APK file is available on the official website of the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

Every time a major update rolls out, the Free Fire developers publish the APK file for the update on their website. The APK file for the Free Fire OB34 update is currently available, and mobile gamers can follow the steps given below to download it:

Users will have to choose between Free Fire and its graphically enhanced version (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players will have to go to the official website of the battle royale game at ff.garena.com

Step 2: Then, they will have to tap on the Download APK button.

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, users will have to activate the “Install from Unknown Sources” option on their Android devices and proceed with the installation.

Step 4: When the maintenance time is over, mobile gamers can log into the game and play the OB34 version of the battle royale game.

Players can also update the game via the stores of their respective devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Alternatively, players can also head over to the Google Play Store and search for the game. Once they open the game's page, they will have to tap on the Update option.

iOS device owners can do the same by logging into their account on the Apple App Store, searching for pending updates, and finally tapping on Free Fire to install its OB34 version.

Highlights of the OB34 update

Here are a few of the features that have been introduced via the OB34 update in the battle royale game:

Players can now enjoy a new sniper rifle named M24.

Mobile gamers can also play the latest Craftland mode map, Isle of Champs.

The ranked system of the game has been overhauled.

The skills of famous characters like Chrono, Dimitri, D-bee, Alok, A124, Nairi, Misha, Wukong, Clu, Xayne, Wolfrahh, Kenta, Steffie, and Skyler have undergone major changes.

Players can purchase Memory Fragments using gold coins to level up characters.

Mobile gamers can now upgrade their armor to Level 4 by heading over to the CS Store.

Bermuda, Kalahari, and Alpine are three maps that have been adjusted in the Clash Squad mode.

Players enjoying the Battle Royale mode can now enjoy visual effects on rare loot, airdrop enhancements, etc.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play FF MAX instead.

