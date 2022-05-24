How to download Free Fire OB34 APK on update release date

The Free Fire community pays a great deal of attention to updates as these lead to the launch of a wide array of new features. Ever since its initial release, the developers have issued numerous patches, which has resulted in the game’s entire transformation into what it is now.

The forthcoming release of the game, i.e., the OB34 version, is scheduled to be made available tomorrow, 25 May. Users will be required to utilize the appropriate App Stores based on the type of device they possess.

Additionally, gamers who own Android devices will have the option to employ the APK file to install the latest release on their devices.

Step-by-step guide to download Free Fire OB34 APK

Once the download for the OB34 APK is made available on the official website, players may follow the steps stated below to download it onto their devices:

Step 1: Users should first open any web browser and then visit the official Free Fire website. Clicking here will take them to it.

After reaching the website, players have to click on the 'Download APK' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals can then press the ‘Download APK’ button showing up on their screen. Two options will appear, where they must press the one reading ‘Free Fire APK.’

They must then choose the option on the left side to star the download (Image via Garena)

Before proceeding with the download process, it is essential to emphasize to the players that they must have adequate storage space on their respective devices.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded onto their phones, gamers will have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and then install it.

Step 4: Finally, they can open the app and log in using their accounts to enjoy the OB34 version.

An alternative method (Google Play Store)

Google Play Store is another method that can be used by users on Android (Image via Google Play Store)

Alternatively, gamers can use the Google Play Store and these are the steps they can follow:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and search for the game using the search option.

Step 2: Tap on the relevant result and select the ‘Install’ button to start the procedure. There will be an ‘Update’ button if the game is already installed.

As soon as the download is finished, users will be able to participate and experience the new features that Garena has added.

Features of OB34 version

Listed below are a few of the main changes that will be added with the release of the OB34 version of Free Fire:

Changes to ranked system (UI, tier changes and more)

New Bomb Squad 5 vs 5 with special El Pastelo map

New M24 Sniper Rifle

Adjustments to the weapons (balancing)

Alteration to the Smart Pins

Special Armor upgrade system

Fans can check the early patch notes of the update by clicking here.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, residents of that nation must abstain from playing it on their devices. However, the MAX version was not suspended, and they can play it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan