Garena Free Fire OB34 early patch notes: El Pastelo map, new Craftland, rank system changes, and more

Garena has focused on introducing new features and refining existing ones to get Free Fire to where it stands. Each update has been received with tremendous excitement, and the OB34 release is no exception.

The update is set to go live soon, and as with every update, the developers have released an animated talk show that provides an overview of key changes. The Kelly Show S03 E03 | What's Up Free Fire is live, providing an in-depth insight into the upcoming features. Here's everything players need to know ahead of the update.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title due to government-imposed restrictions. They may play the Free Fire MAX, which is not banned in the country.

Free Fire OB34 update's new features

Rank system changes

The ranked system will witness many alterations in the next update of the game. Not only will players have a clear and simple UI with a better layout, but the incentives for ascending rankings have been enhanced.

Users will get limited-time Epic gun skins when reaching a particular tier, and Garena will provide exclusive emotes to players reaching Heroic and Master tiers.

On top of this, the higher tiers in the battle royale mode are further re-divided so that the ranks better reflect gamers' skills. Further details about the same will likely be available in the coming days.

CS ranked season rewards

Gamers will receive a Golden M14 upon reaching Gold 3 in the new Free Fire CS-Ranked Season 13.

New 5v5 mode and El Pastelo map

This 5v5 game mode and the El Pastelo map are among the most significant changes in the Free Fire OB34 update. The new 5v5 game mode will be known as Bomb Squad and will require one team to plant a bomb while the other protects the bomb site.

The new map's layout accommodates the game mode, with two different bomb sites and other objects arranged to facilitate hand-to-hand combat, unlike any other mode available in the game.

Craftland

Previously, Craftland mode and its features were unique to Free Fire MAX, but with the OB34 update, they will also be accessible in the standard edition. Users may construct their own map/game with their own rules and various additional interactable objects.

Smart Pins

The Smart Pin function is relatively ineffective in the battle royale title, and the developers have made a great number of alterations to it. Regular markers are currently coupled with the ones available on the minimap to ensure clarity among the teams.

Furthermore, each teammate now has a visual color cue that will then be available on the markers to avoid confusion. After the patch, if the player has been knocked out, they will still be able to mark the enemy.

New M24 firearm and other changes

The M24, a new light sniper rifle, will be making its way to Free Fire. It was available in the Advance Server and comes with excellent mobility and a good rate of fire, which makes it an ideal choice for dealing chip damage to opponents.

Additionally, all powerful firearms will light up within matches so that gamers do not miss out on these.

Weapon balance and Armor upgrade system

The VSS, KAR98K, and SCAR are among the weapons balanced in this update. While the former will receive a nerf, the SCAR will receive a buff to bring this firearm up to par with other assault rifles.

The developers will incorporate a new armor level-up system in the Clash Squad mode, where users can upgrade to the next level of equipment by paying a smaller amount.

