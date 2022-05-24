OB34 update in Free Fire: Date, maintenance schedule, servers, and more

The Free Fire OB33 update was released in March 2022, and now it is time for the arrival of the OB34 version. The excitement has grown substantially as it is envisaged that its introduction will eventually lead to the addition of Anitta collaborative content.

Additionally, the Advance Server for the OB34 iteration has recently concluded, and the developers have disclosed details about the official release date, accompanied by information regarding the maintenance.

Upon the new version's launch, players will have to visit the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to get the new version onto their devices.

Details about the OB34 update of Garena Free Fire

Official release date, maintenance schedule, and servers

It is anticipated that the Free Fire OB34 update will be officially made available to players on all of the game's servers tomorrow, 25 May. Consequently, users will only have a few hours to wait until brand-new features and other content are available.

There will be a maintenance break running throughout the day of the patch, just like it has been for all of the other updates that have taken place for the game. According to the official Free Fire MENA social media handles, the same will start at 4 AM GMT +2 for users.

During the maintenance phase, the developers will take the servers down to transfer to the new version, and fans will be unable to get into the battle royale title.

Features of the OB34 update

“Kelly Show S03 E03 | What’s Up Free Fire” video was posted by the developers revealing all the new changes that will be happening. Listed below are the most significant ones:

New gun – M24

M24 is a light sniper rifle (Image via Garena)

A new weapon called the M24 will be made available for the Sniper Rifle category, and users were previously able to spot it in the game’s Advance Server. The firearm has a high fire rate, alongside high mobility, making it a great option to have during matches.

Craftland

The mode will become available for the regular version (Image via Garena)

Craftland was first made available as a feature that was exclusive to the MAX edition, but with the release of the update OB34, developers will integrate the same into the regular Free Fire. As a result, users will be engrossed in creating maps and other activities.

El Pastelo map

El Pastelo map will be added for Bomb Squad (Image via Garena)

Bomb Squad is one of the most fun game modes to try out. With the new patch, Garena will incorporate a new map for it called "El Pastelo," and users will surely enjoy the entire experience offered.

