Free Fire OB34 update: What’s new, expected patch notes, server downtime and more

Following many days of testing on the Advance Server, the Free Fire OB34 update is almost ready for release and is scheduled to do so within the next few days. Various exciting features have been revealed on the game's official social media handles, definitely getting gamers interested.

Once the patch is out, gamers will be able to download it directly through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Additionally, just like every other patch, the game’s server will not be available during the scheduled maintenance time.

Read on to find out all the revealed details, including new features and expected downtime for the maintenance.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, they can play Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB34 update: New features, changes, and expected patch notes

Revealed changes

Rank System

The UI of the rank system has been made more accessible while also increasing the number of incentives throughout the ladder, enticing players to push to higher tiers.

El Pastelo map

El Pastelo map in the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire will be receiving a new El Pastelo map, but it will be limited to the special 5v5 Bomb Squad mode. The mode requires one team to plant a bomb while the other defends the sites, sure to provide a great experience for players.

Craftland

Craftland will be available in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Initially, Craftland was exclusive to Free Fire MAX. However, it will soon be available to all players in the regular version. Additionally, the mode will have new features for gamers to better customize the map.

New gun and weapon balance

M24 is the new sniper (Image via Garena)

A new gun called the M24 will soon make its way into the game. Players can make use of the sniper's high rate of fire and mobility to take down their opponents. The patch also has several weapon adjustments, including SCAR, VSS, and KAR98K.

Gamers can read this in more depth here.

Other expected features

New character

Advance Server features a Mystery character (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB34 Advance Server includes a Mystery character which will likely be released with the update. The character comes equipped with the 'Senses Shockwave' ability, which will unleash a drone forward, targeting the closest enemy within a 100-meter distance ahead and creating a 5-meter diameter pulse that deals 25 damage.

Additionally, it will also reduce the enemy's movement speed by 50% and firing speed by 10% for a duration of 5 seconds. However, this ability will likely have a long cooldown of 140 seconds.

New Finn pet

The new pet might be called Finn (Image via Garena)

Every Free Fire update in recent times has introduced at least one pet, and this time around, it will be Finn. It has the 'Dash Splash' skill which will help gamers and allies with a 20-meter radius by increasing their movement speed by 4% once they are knocked down.

The buff will be available for 2 seconds and will have a cooldown of 120 seconds.

Character adjustments

Xayne might receive a buff (Image via Garena)

Numerous abilities have been reworked and buffed in the Advance Server. The list includes Alok, Skyler, Xayne, Dimitri, and more which can be implemented in the patch.

However, these are only expected features, and must be taken with a pinch of salt. Not all the features from the Advance Server make their way into the game. Moreover, Garena is yet to announce these features.

Maintenance time and server downtime

Maintenance schedule for Malaysia server for OB33 update (Image via Garena)

The servers are usually taken down early on the patch day and are unavailable due to a lengthy spell of maintenance. Based on the trends in the previous updates, it is expected to start at 04.00 am UTC and be completed by 11.00 am UTC (GMT +5:30).

During this timeframe, anyone attempting to access the game, even after downloading the update from the store, will face an error reading that the server will be ready soon. In any case, they will eventually have to wait for the servers to come back up again.

