Garena Free Fire server list with all countries in 2022

Garena's battle royale title, Free Fire, has a massive player base across the globe. In 2021, it became the third gaming app to cross a milestone of 1 billion installs on the Google Play store, reflecting the exponential growth of users worldwide.

Furthermore, the title has also won several awards, among which "Esports Mobile Game of the Year 2021" was the spotlighted one last year.

Behind this huge success, there is hard work from the whole team in the back-end. There are dedicated Free Fire servers in a plethora of countries, each having a dedicated team for maintenance and responsible for particularizing in-game events to their respective territories.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire complete server list with their respective countries

Every Free Fire server is different. While some are excellent for non-spending gamers, a few have too many costlier in-game events. But to get the perks, one cannot jump from one server to another as they are fixed by Garena according to the geographic locations.

One server per country is not necessary. Servers are provided based on the number of users and other factors. Hence, a number of countries may be sharing a single server.

Listed below are the 16 servers available as of now:

1) Indonesia - ID

2) Thailand - TH

3) India - IND

4) Brazil - BR

5) Singapore - SG

6) Bangladesh - BD

7) Pakistan - PK

8) United States - US

9) Malaysia - MY

10) Vietnam - VN

11) Mexico (Free Fire - LATAM)

12) Taiwan (Free Fire - 我要活下去)

13) Middle East (MENA)

14) Africa - SSA

15) Europe - EU

16) Russia - RU

Note: The above list is based on research. There is a chance that some servers may not exist or some existing ones may not be included.

From the players' perspective, in-game events and the cost of diamonds play a great role in the distinction between servers. Each server is designed based on the regional audience.

The in-game events can be divided into two categories: regional and global. Regional events are generally based on cultural festivals and national days that are made available only to suitable servers, while global events can be seen in all.

Holi and Diwali are two of the most celebrated festivals in India. Based on these festivals, many in-game events arrive on the Indian server. But Free Fire global collaborations like with CR7, Money Heist, BTS, etc., are usually released worldwide on all servers simultaneously.

