3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free In India (February 2022)

The value of diamonds in Free Fire is understandable. The premium in-game currency is required for most in-game operations, ranging from purchasing new and exclusive items from the shop to changing the IGN within the game.

However, players' most common issue does not have enough diamonds to acquire the desired products. This is because users need to spend out of their pocket to get the premium in-game currency which not everyone can afford.

The most common query coming from gamers is getting diamonds for free. There are several legitimate choices available to users, but they should avoid utilizing unauthorized applications such as mods and hacks.

Best applications to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

3) GPT applications

Poll Pay can be a good option for users (Image via Google Play Store)

There are loads of GPT applications available for mobile devices. This generally entails users completing a series of tasks that involve filling out surveys, downloading applications, watching videos, answering quizzes and more.

Among the more popular options are Poll Pay, ClickLoot, and others. The majority of these are the same concept. Only the process and method of cashing out will differ.

2) Booyah

Booyah events are a good way (Image via Garena)

Booyah is a video-sharing platform for gaming enthusiasts developed by Garena. The application features regular events and contests that include multiple Free Fire items like characters, pets and even in-game currency.

This generally requires them to sign up, watch streams or videos for a given duration, or even upload them. Moreover, since these are contests and events, users are not guaranteed a particular reward.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is often the preferred option for Free Fire users because of its simplicity of use. Gamers should set up their profile after answering some easy questions. Subsequently, they will receive surveys that will net them Google Play credits.

Players may quickly earn decent credit after completing a few surveys, which they can use to purchase Special Airdrops to obtain the most diamonds for the lowest cost.

Note: Gamers should go through each application's privacy policy and terms of service before utilizing them.

