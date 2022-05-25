Free Fire OB34 update: Features, release date, maintenance, and expected file size

A Free Fire Advance Server is always made available a few days prior to the release of an upcoming major update in the battle royale game. Players who have an activation code can use the server to test out the various features that are set to be introduced to the battle royale game.

The OB34 Advance Server was closed yesterday (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB34 Advance Server was closed yesterday, and players are now eagerly waiting for a major update to roll out. From a new weapon to a new character, the server revealed some exciting features that mobile gamers can look forward to.

What are some of the new features in the Free Fire OB34 update?

A new mystery character will be introduced via the update (Image via Garena)

Here are a few features that might be introduced to the battle royale game via the OB34 update:

A new weapon called the M24 is being introduced.

Guns like SCAR, KAR98K, and VSS will be adjusted along with an upgrade to the armor system.

A new mystery character with the active ability Senses Shockwave will make their way into the game.

The abilities of Xayne, Skyler, Misha, Alok, A124, Steffie, Chrono, Kenta, and Nairi will be updated.

A new pet named Fin, with the ability Dash Slash, will also eventually be introduced in the game.

A new mode, Bomb Squad, with 5 vs 5 gameplay, can be enjoyed by players on a brand new map, El Pastelo.

Note: The above features were included in the Advance Server. However, there is no guarantee that they will be implemented in the update.

Arrival date, size, and maintenance time of the Free Fire OB34 update

The latest major update for the Garena classic is all set to arrive tomorrow, 25 May 2022. The servers will be taken down for maintenance to prepare for the update.

The maintenance time usually lasts for around nine hours and is expected to commence at 9.00 am IST tomorrow. During this time, mobile gamers will not be able to enjoy the battle royale game, but they can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the update.

The size of the OB34 update will be within 500 MB for Android devices and around 800 MB for iOS users. The exact size has not been officially revealed, and this is just speculation based on previous updates.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

