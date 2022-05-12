Free Fire OB34 Advance Server release time for all servers (May 12)

Free Fire players eagerly look forward to the release of the Advance Server before every major update. Garena chooses a handful of mobile gamers who are given early access to the servers to test out the upcoming features of the battle royale game.

The Advance Server is usually unveiled two weeks before the major Free Fire update, and this time it will be arriving today, 12 May 2022. Hence, mobile gamers can use the Activation Code to sign in to the OB34 Advance Server and point out bugs and glitches (if any) in exchange for exciting in-game rewards.

What is the exact release time of the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server?

Timeline of the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The exact time of the release of the OB34 Advance Server is not given, but it is known that it will be available for a week, commencing tomorrow. The Advance Server will close on 23 May 2022.

The expected arrival time of the OB34 Advance Server is as follows:

IST – 12 PM to 2:30 PM

GMT – 6:30 AM to 8 AM

PST – 11:30 PM to 2 PM

EST – 2:30 AM to 4 AM

Note: The above-mentioned times are just estimates and have not been officially revealed by Garena. The Advance Server might become available before or after the given estimates.

How to gain access to the OB34 Advance Server?

The Activation Code is needed for players to join the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Players will only be able to gain access to the Advance Server if they register beforehand. However, not every player who registers gets the chance to enjoy the upcoming features. Garena hands over the Activation Code to a select few players that include content creators, official partners, streamers, and more.

Without the Activation Code, mobile gamers cannot gain access to the Advance Server. Once the APK file is available, mobile gamers will have to download it by heading over to the official site and then entering the code to gain access to the game client. Progress made on the Advance Server will not be saved and will not have any effect on the player’s profile in the battle royale game.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

