Free Fire OB34 buffs Chrono, all Advance Server character balances revealed

There are only two days left to test out the features of the Free Fire Advance Server as it will become unavailable from 23 May 2022. From a new mystery character to a new pet, the OB34 Advancer Server has revealed many features that mobile gamers can look forward to.

The Advance Server usually lasts for a week and allows Free Fire players to test out the features that will be introduced in the battle royale game via its major update. At this time, there have been some major skill adjustments to the characters, the details of which are given below.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server: New character and character adjustments

New mystery character

The new mystery character is an active one with an ability called Senses Shockwave. Upon using this ability, the character will be able to launch a drone at a 100-meter frontal distance.

This creates a 5 meter diameter pulse that is capable of reducing movement speed by 50%, firing speed by 10%, and inflicts 25 damage. The ability of the character lasts for 5 seconds and the cooldown time is of 140 seconds.

Character Adjustments

The abilities of nine Free Fire characters were adjusted and are as follows:

Alok

Alok has received an adjustment for the very first time. The fixed cooldown time has been removed, and Alok’s cooldown time has now gradually reduces from 70 to 45 seconds.

A124

Similar to Alok, A124’s cooldown time has also increased by 10 seconds at every level. Her core ability remains the same.

Chrono

Chrono's well-deserved buff will be appreciated by Free Fire fans if it makes way to the battle royale game. His cooldown time has been reduced from 180 to 150 seconds at the base level and 120 to 100 seconds at the top level.

Kenta

Kenta is another Free Fire character who received a major buff, and the character is now able to block 65% frontal damage (instead of 50%). His ability now lasts for 4 seconds and his cooldown time has been reduced by a whopping 80 seconds at every level.

Misha

Both the boost to driving speed and damage reduction has been reduced when it comes to Misha. The boost in driving speed is now 2% at the initial level and 10% at the final level, and the damage reduction is 5% at the first level and 20% at the sixth level.

Nairi

Nairi has received a buff as per the OB34 Advance Server. The damage that can be inflicted on gloo walls using assault rifles has improved by 10% at every level.

Skyler

Skyler's core ability has not changed, but his cooldown time has increased. The cooldown time has increased to 85 seconds at the minimum level and 60 seconds at the maximum level.

Steffie

Steffie was buffed once again after her adjustments in the OB33 update. The cooldown time of the character has been reduced by 30 seconds at every level.

Xayne

Xayne received a major buff and the percentage of damage inflicted to gloo walls and HP recovery has improved. At the initial level, the damage inflicted has been improved from 80% to 100% and at the final level, it was enhanced to 130% to 200%.

Players using Xayne can now have 150 HP (instead of 80) that decays gradually over time. The cooldown time of the active character was also reduced by 20 seconds at every level.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

