Starting and ending time for Free Fire OB34 update maintenance schedule revealed

The Free Fire OB34 update is all set to arrive today, May 25, 2022. However, mobile gamers will have to wait for a while before they can enjoy the features of the updated battle royale game. This is because the servers have been taken down for maintenance.

On the date of release of every major update, the developers take down the servers to get them prepared for the features in the upcoming update. Since both Free Fire and its enhanced version are getting the update today, developers have already taken the servers down for maintenance.

Maintenance time for the Free Fire OB34 update

All servers of the battle royale game have been taken down at 9:30 AM IST today. This means that mobile gamers will not be able to enjoy matches as long as the servers are down for maintenance.

The servers are expected to be unavailable for around eight hours. However, it has been confirmed by the developers that the game will be up and running from 5:10 PM IST onwards.

In the meantime, players can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get the game updated. If they do so, once the servers go live, they will not have to spend extra time updating the game and will be able to enjoy the features right away.

Highlights of the OB34 update

Here are some of the exciting features in the upcoming OB34 update:

The overall ranked system has been optimized.

The abilities of Dimitri, Wolfrahh, and D-bee have been reworked.

Many characters like Alok, A124, Nairi, Misha, Wukong, Clu, Xayne, Kenta, Chrono, Steffie, and Skyler, have undergone skill adjustments.

Memory fragments can now be purchased by spending gold coins to level up the characters.

The maps in the Clash Squad mode have been balanced to induce better gameplay.

Players can level up their armor from the CS Store.

A new Craftland mode map, Isle of Champs, has been introduced.

Airdrop enhancements, visual effects on rare loot, and other weapon adjustments have been made to the Battle Royale mode.

A new weapon named M24 (sniper rifle) has been introduced.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

