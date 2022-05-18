When is Free Fire MAX May 2022 update coming to the Indian server?

When Free Fire got banned in India in February 2022, the majority of mobile gamers shifted to its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX. One of the best aspects of shifting to the premium version of the battle royale game is that players can use their existing accounts because of the Firelink technology.

However, back when both the games received their OB33 update, the Indian server of Free Fire MAX was not updated, which was a major source of confusion among players. To address this issue, Garena decided to bring in a special update for the Indian server after over two months, with a few days to spare before the OB34 update arrives.

Free Fire MAX: Indian Server Update

The Indian Server of the graphically enhanced battle royale game will finally receive an update on May 25, 2022. Players can finally expect the OB33 features to be incorporated into Free Fire MAX with this update.

To celebrate the arrival of the update in the game, the developers have introduced an event that mobile gamers can participate in. The 'MAX Login Reward' commenced on May 14, 2022, and it will conclude on May 21, 2022. As a reward, players can choose any one of the following pets:

Mr Waggor

Dreki

Spirit Fox

How to claim the above pets?

Players can claim any one of the three pets - Mr Waggor, Dreki, and Spirit Fox (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Go to the Events tab and select 'MAX Login Reward.'

Step 3: Tap on any pet you would like to own and hit the 'Claim' button.

Features of the upcoming update

Here are some of the features that mobile gamers can look forward to in the new update (Image via Garena)

Garena has revealed a few exciting features that players can look forward to in the upcoming Free Fire MAX update. These features include:

Link System that will allow mobile gamers to acquire any character free of cost.

New weapons like G36, M24, and M500 will be introduced.

Interactive items and Dice Parkour mode will be added under Craftland mode.

Random spawn points and new features to upgrade armor and helmets will be incorporated in the Clash Squad mode.

There will be various in-game missions in the Battle Royale mode that players can take part in.

Edited by Mayank Shete