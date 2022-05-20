Top 5 FFWS rewards you must not miss in Free Fire MAX in May 2022

Free Fire World Series' Finals are all set to commence tomorrow, 21 May 2022, and to celebrate the tournament, both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are giving away exciting rewards to their players. Since many of these rewards have to be purchased by spending diamonds, mobile gamers can take up this opportunity to claim them for free.

From Watch to Win to Top-Up, many recurring events are back in the battle royale game and are offering exciting in-game accessories that can be claimed for free. Here are the top five FFWS events that players can take part in to claim in-game rewards.

A look at Free Fire MAX's FFWS event rewards

Here are a few of the FFWS events that are offering exciting rewards for Free Fire MAX players:

1) Login event

Backpack skins are one of the most attractive accessories in Free Fire MAX. Mobile gamers can easily claim the Haven Guardian Backpack for free if they login to the battle royale game on 21 May 2022. With its great color combination and sharp design, this backpack is a must for all players.

2) Watch to Win

FFWS Watch to Win event is offering milestone rewards (Image via Garena)

The FFWS Watch to Win event rewards can be claimed on 22 May 2022. It will depend on the number of views the final World Series tournament livestream garners. The milestone rewards are as follows:

2,00,000 views: One character and three Diamond Royale Vouchers.

4,00,000 views: FFWS Dance Emote and three Weapon Royale Vouchers.

7,00,000 views: One room card and any one of the three gloo wall skins – Aurous Dragon, Dragon Seal, or Ferocious Ink.

3) Champion Training

The Champion Training event commenced on Free Fire MAX back on 16 May 2022. Players must complete the following missions to claim the rewards given below:

Kill 10 enemies – Pet Food

Kill 20 enemies – Scan Playcard (7 days)

Kill 35 enemies – Three Gold Royale Vouchers

Kill 50 enemies – Haven Warrior Loot Box

The event will conclude on 23 May 2022.

4) FFWS Top-Up II

Gloo Wall – Haven Guardian is one of the FFWS Top-Up II rewards (Image via Garena)

The FFWS Top-Up II event is currently active and will draw to a close on 25 May 2022. Players can claim two rewards for free by topping up a specific number of diamonds.

To claim the Gloo Wall – Haven Guardian, mobile gamers will have to top up 300 diamonds.

To claim the Haven Warrior Slasher (katana skin), mobile gamers will have to top up 100 diamonds.

5) Lone Wolf ranked mode

The Lone Wolf mode is also a mission-based event which commenced on 13 May 2022. Here are the missions and their respective rewards:

Play 5 matches – One Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires on 30 June 2022)

Play 10 matches – One Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 30 June 2022)

Play 15 matches – Pet skin: FFWS Beanie

Mobile gamers have time until 23 May 2022 to claim the above rewards upon successful completion of the assigned missions.

