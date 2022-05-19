How to top up Free Fire diamonds for MAX version to claim free gloo wall skin in India server

Free Fire MAX players are pretty fond of fancy skins they can use to decorate their gloo walls in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Gloo walls are great temporary shields that can be used to block damage, confuse enemies, and climb atop high buildings.

Garena comes up with various events from time to time that offer gloo wall skins for free. The latest event in the battle royale game, FFWS Top-Up II, is offering a gloo wall skin for free provided users top up a certain number of diamonds

Free Fire MAX: FFWS Top-Up II

Gamers will have to top up 300 diamonds to get Gloo Wall – Haven Guardian (Image via Garena)

The top-up event in Free Fire MAX commenced today, 19 May. Players have time to top up diamonds for a week as the event will conclude on 25 May.

The gloo wall skin is named Gloo Wall – Haven Guardian, and mobile users will have to top up 300 diamonds to claim it. The description of the item states:

“Power and responsibility go hand in hand.”

Players will have to top up 100 diamonds to get Haven Warrior Slasher (katana skin) (Image via Garena)

Aside from the gloo wall skin, a Haven Warrior Slasher (katana skin) is also being offered as a prize for topping up diamonds. Mobile gamers will have to spare 100 diamonds to acquire them for free.

How can Free Fire MAX players top up diamonds

The new FFWS Top-Up II event (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They should open the battle royale game and head to the Events section.

Step 2: Under the FF World Series 2022, Players have to go to the “FFWS Top-Up II” option.

Step 3: They need to tap the “Top-Up” option beside any rewards mentioned.

Individuals can purchase 310 diamonds to claim both the rewards mentioned above (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the top-up page opens, users must choose any one of the following options given below:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 5: They may finally make the necessary payments to purchase the diamonds.

