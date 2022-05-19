How to top up Free Fire diamonds for MAX version to claim free gloo wall skin in India server

Free Fire MAX players are pretty fond of fancy skins they can use to decorate their gloo walls in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Gloo walls are great temporary shields that can be used to block damage, confuse enemies, and climb atop high buildings.
Garena comes up with various events from time to time that offer gloo wall skins for free. The latest event in the battle royale game, FFWS Top-Up II, is offering a gloo wall skin for free provided users top up a certain number of diamonds
Free Fire MAX: FFWS Top-Up II
The top-up event in Free Fire MAX commenced today, 19 May. Players have time to top up diamonds for a week as the event will conclude on 25 May.
The gloo wall skin is named Gloo Wall – Haven Guardian, and mobile users will have to top up 300 diamonds to claim it. The description of the item states:
“Power and responsibility go hand in hand.”
Aside from the gloo wall skin, a Haven Warrior Slasher (katana skin) is also being offered as a prize for topping up diamonds. Mobile gamers will have to spare 100 diamonds to acquire them for free.
How can Free Fire MAX players top up diamonds
Mobile gamers have to follow the steps given below:
Step 1: They should open the battle royale game and head to the Events section.
Step 2: Under the FF World Series 2022, Players have to go to the “FFWS Top-Up II” option.
Step 3: They need to tap the “Top-Up” option beside any rewards mentioned.
Step 4: Once the top-up page opens, users must choose any one of the following options given below:
- 100 diamonds worth INR 80
- 310 diamonds worth INR 250
- 520 diamonds worth INR 400
- 1060 diamonds worth INR 800
- 2180 diamonds worth INR 1600
- 5600 diamonds worth INR 4000
Step 5: They may finally make the necessary payments to purchase the diamonds.