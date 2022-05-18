How to get free gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX in May 2022

Gloo wall grenades are tactical items that Free Fire MAX players use to protect themselves from damage for a short period of time. Gloo walls can also be deployed to confuse enemies and climb high places around the map.

Much like other cosmetic items in the game, these gloo walls can be adorned with various skins that elevate their appearance. These skins are usually not available for free and have to be purchased using diamonds. However, many events in the battle royale game are unveiled from time to time that allow mobile gamers to acquire such skins for free.

Free Fire MAX: Events offering gloo wall skins for free

There are two events in Free Fire MAX via which players can claim gloo wall skins for free, and they are:

Invite & Win

FFWS (Free Fire World Series) Watch to Win

Inviters will have to copy the link and share it with friends (Image via Moniez Gaming; YouTube)

Invite & Win is an ongoing event that will conclude on May 25, 2022. One of the rewards awarded to the inviter is Gloo wall – Skull Punker. Here are some of the other prizes that inviters can win:

Incubator Voucher (expires on 30 June 2022)

The Swan emote

Hope Seeker Bundle

AWM – Lucky Koi

Details of Inviter's rewards (Image via Moniez Gaming; YouTube)

The inviter has to send an invite link to their friends to partake in the event. The inviter will get prizes if the friend uses the same link to log into the game. The inviter has to ensure that at least three friends utilize the link in order to get the gloo wall skin for free.

FFWS Watch to Win

The event will commence a week later (Image via Garena)

The FFWS Watch to Win is yet to commence in the battle royale game and will only last for a day. Mobile gamers can log into Free Fire MAX on May 22, 2022, to claim their prizes.

Rewards for reaching 7,00,000 views (Image via Garena)

The Watch to Win event will depend on the cumulative views the final FFWS tournament livestream gets. If the total views of the competition cross 7,00,000, mobile gamers can take their pick from any one of the gloo walls given below:

Gloo Wall – Aurous Dragon

Gloo Wall – Dragon Seal

Gloo Wall – Ferocious Ink

Players will also get a room card to enjoy customized matches.

