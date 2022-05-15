How to get free 'Weight of Victory' emote and legendary skins in Free Fire this week

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) is one of the most anticipated tournaments in the battle royale game. Play-ins for the competition already concluded yesterday, 14 May 2022, and four teams have qualified for the Finals scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022.

To celebrate FFWS, the battle royale game has introduced a list of in-game events. One such event is the Top Up event which allows players to claim in-game accessories for free by topping up a certain number of diamonds.

Free Fire World Series: FFWS Top Up event

Top Up event is one of the most popular recurring events in the battle royale game. Once players purchase the diamonds, they can spend them to acquire other accessories, and the rewards promised will be credited to their account for free.

At this time, the FFWS Top Up event offers the following rewards free of cost:

Haven Guardian Loot Box

Weight of Victory Emote

The event commenced on 12 May 2022. Mobile gamers have four days to claim the above rewards as the FFWS Top Up event will conclude on 18 May 2022.

To claim the Haven Guardian Loot Box, players will have to top up 100 diamonds. The Weight of Victory Emote can be claimed for free by mobile gamers by topping up 300 diamonds.

How to claim the Haven of Guardian Loot Box and Weight of Victory Emote?

Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players will have to open the battle royale game and then head over to the Events section.

Step 2: Under the FF World Series 2022 tab, they will have to tap on the FFWS Top Up option.

Step 3: They will have to tap on “Top-Up” option beside the reward.

Step 4: Once the top-up page opens, players will have to select any number of diamonds they want to purchase. Purchasing diamonds worth 250 INR will ensure that both rewards are credited to their account.

Step 5: After choosing the number of diamonds, players will have to make the necessary payments.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

