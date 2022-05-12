How to top-up Free Fire diamonds for FFWS event: Get free skins and other rewards

Following the end of the Goldrim top-up in Free Fire, Garena has introduced the FFWS top-up, which offers rewards themed around the forthcoming mega tournament. In line with the previous top-up events, it features two legendary items which can be acquired by purchasing the required number of diamonds.

These top-up events have turned out to be a key component of the battle royale title, as these offer an incentive for gamers to acquire premium in-game currency. They further provide premium cosmetics to enhance the value that players receive.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version, which is not banned.

Steps to purchasing diamonds to get rewards from FFWS Top-Up in Free Fire

The new FFWS Top-Up has only started today and provides two legendary items for free, a loot box, and an emote. Gamers are only required to acquire 300 diamonds before its completion, making it an even better deal. The rewards up for grabs are as follows:

The event will run for a few days (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get Haven Guardian Loot Box

Purchase 300 diamonds to get Weight of Victory Emote

Since the progress in the event is cumulative, gamers will only have to purchase 300 diamonds in total to receive the rewards, unlike the threshold of 500 in the previous few ones.

Players may follow the steps given below to purchase the diamonds before 18 May 2022:

Step 1: First, users must open the top-up section within Free Fire by clicking on the diamond option. Multiple diamond packs will appear on the screen.

The various top-up options available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can select the desired top-up pack and make the payment through the preferred method.

Users must ensure that they meet the given threshold for the top-up event. Once the payment is complete, the diamonds are added to the account, and they can claim the rewards through the events tab.

Players should select the FFWS Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can click on the calendar option and navigate to the FF World Series 2022 tab to select FFWS Top-Up. Tap the claim button to collect the corresponding rewards.

Players will be able to equip the emote and loot box from the vault section. This event is better than the previous few top-ups due to better items and a lower top-up threshold. Gamers who regularly purchase premium currency can undoubtedly benefit from it.

Edited by Shaheen Banu