How to get cheap and free diamonds in Free Fire MAX in India (May 2022)

The premium in-game currency, diamonds, is essential for completing several transactions in Free Fire MAX. However, they do not come for free and require users to spend actual money from their own pockets.

Many players find the cost of diamonds to be quite high, which discourages them from purchasing the currency. However, their desire to gain the game's exclusive items drives them to seek alternate means of obtaining cheap and free diamonds.

The following section will help such users in their goal of obtaining the currency for a minimal or free cost.

Guide to getting cheap and free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Cheap diamonds

1) Memberships

Memberships are one of the most prevalent ways to acquire cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX. The two options available are significantly more rewarding than purchasing diamonds via the in-game top-up center.

Here are the specifics about them:

Weekly membership - INR 159

450 Diamonds (100 directly and 350 via daily check-in, i.e., 50 each day)

Special Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

1x Second Chance (used to claim missed login days)

8x Universal EP Badge tokens

Monthly membership - INR 799

2600 Diamonds (500 directly and 2100 via daily check-in, i.e., 70 each day)

Special Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (used to claim missed login days)

60x Universal EP Badge tokens

Weapon Skin Gift Box (30-day gun trial)

2) Special Airdrops

Special Airdrops also provide diamonds for cheap (Image via Garena)

Special Airdrops can be thought of as promotional items offered to players after they complete a match in the game. Alongside diamonds, they generally consist of other rewards, sometimes including emotes, pets, skins, and more.

Upon receiving a better deal than the regular top-up, players can take advantage of these special airdrops and go ahead and shell out their money on them.

Free diamonds

1) Booyah

Booyah has numerous events in which players can participate (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is an app by Garena for gaming content, which also features tons of unique events and other contests. Players can win diamonds or gift cards as grand prizes through some of them.

Meanwhile, even if those two aren't present, users will still be able to earn a range of unique items for free. It must be noted that it is vital to link the Free Fire MAX accounts to that of the application to acquire the rewards.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards provides users with Google Play Credits for completing short surveys. After downloading, players must first set up their profiles, and they will then accordingly be provided surveys.

Once a sufficient number of credits have been accumulated, they can complete the purchase of diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Edited by Shaheen Banu