Free Fire FFWS event: Get any character, FFWS dance emote, and gloo wall skins for free

The final matches of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) are set to be held on 21 May, and fans are looking forward to finding out which team will take home the championship trophy this time. To celebrate the tournament, the battle royale game has introduced a wide range of events that mobile gamers can participate in.

One such event is the latest Watch to Win one, where players can watch the tournament's livestream and win prizes based on milestones. The usual format of the Watch to Win has changed, as seen below.

FFWS Watch to Win event in Free Fire

As mentioned above, the FFWS Watch to Win event will be based on the number of views the tournament livestream gets on 21 May. The event will commence a day later and last two days, during which mobile gamers can claim the prizes.

Target 1: 2,00,000 views

Rewards for reaching 2,00,000 views (Image via Garena)

Users can choose any one of the characters that Free Fire offers. They can also claim up to three Diamond Royale vouchers along with it.

Target 2: 4,00,000 views

Rewards for reaching 4,00,000 views (Image via Garena)

Gamers can claim the FFWS Dance Emote and three Weapon Royale Vouchers once the target is met.

Target 3: 7,00,000 views

Rewards for reaching 7,00,000 views (Image via Garena)

Free Fire users can choose from any one of the gloo wall skins mentioned below:

Gloo Wall – Aurous Dragon

Gloo Wall – Dragon Seal

Gloo Wall – Ferocious Ink

They will also get to claim three room cards for customized matches.

How can Free Fire players claim the above Watch to Win rewards?

The event will commence a week later, on 22 May (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers must open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to go to the FF World Series 2022 tab and select the Watch & Win – 1, Watch & Win – 2, and Watch & Win – 3, depending on the cumulative milestones achieved.

Step 3: Once the Claim option appears beside the rewards, users can tap on it to acquire the accessories.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, individuals from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

