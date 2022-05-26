Free Fire MAX double diamonds offer: How to get free diamonds in Indian version 

Free Fire MAX is back with its latest top-up event and this time the rewards are unlike anything that has been given away before. When it comes to any top-up event, mobile gamers will have to purchase diamonds (which is the premium in-game currency), and in return, they will be rewarded with certain in-game accessories. Players can then use the diamonds purchased to buy characters, pets, skins, and more items in the game.

However, instead of offering free in-game accessories, the latest top-up event is giving away diamonds as rewards. Hence, mobile gamers can purchase diamonds and in exchange, win diamonds as rewards.

Free Fire MAX: How to claim 100% Top Up Bonus

The 100% Top Up event commenced today, on May 26, 2022, and it will conclude after four days, on May 30, 2022. Hence, players have five days in total to claim 100% top up bonus in Free Fire MAX.

The offers are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds – Get 100 diamonds as reward

Purchase 300 diamonds – Get 100+200 diamonds as reward

Purchase 500 diamonds – Get 100+200+200 diamonds as reward

Purchase 1000 diamonds – Get 100+200+200+500 diamonds as reward

How to claim the 100% Top Up Bonus

Mobile gamers will have to complete the following steps in order to avail the 100% Top Up Bonus in the battle royale game:

Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire MAX, and once they are prompted to check out the 100% Bonus Top Up, they will have to tap on 'Top Up Now' option.

Step 2: Players will get the chance to choose from the options mentioned above, and they will have to select any of their preferred options by tapping on 'Top-Up' option beside the diamonds.

Step 3: Players will be redirected to the top up page where they will have to select the number of diamonds they want to purchase. The prices of the diamonds are as follows:

100 diamonds are worth INR 80

310 diamonds are worth INR 250

520 diamonds are worth INR 400

1060 diamonds are worth INR 800

2180 diamonds are worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds are worth INR 4000

Step 4: Players will have to complete the payment process.

