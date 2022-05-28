5 best Free Fire MAX characters for Clash Squad after OB34 update

Both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX received major updates and introduced quite a few character ability adjustments. The developers tweaked thirteen characters’ special skills this time around.

Clash Squad is a round of seven matches played by two squads of four players each. There will obviously be a few Free Fire MAX characters who are more suitable for this mode than others, especially after the OB34 update.

Most potent Free Fire MAX characters for Clash Squad mode

Here are the characters who make opponents pay much more in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire MAX after the OB34 update:

1) D-bee

D-bee’s Bullet Beats is capable of increasing movement speed and accuracy (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers accustomed to moving while shooting will get the best results if they pick D-bee. This character is also suitable for beginners as he helps in improving accuracy.

D-bee’s passive ability, Bullet Beats, can increase movement speed while shooting by 10%. The accuracy is also boosted by 20%.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri’s Healing Heartbeat helps teammates self-recover (Image via Garena)

Dimitri is also preferred for the Clash Squad mode as he allows teammates to self recover within his 3.5-meter healing zone. As per the latest update, the character can now move while self-recovering and does not lose HP in the process.

The duration of the active ability is ten seconds in the battle royale game. Healing Heartbeat also has a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

3) Clu

Clu’s Tracing Steps reveals opponents within a certain range (Image via Garena)

Clu is a good choice for a Clash Squad match as she has the power to reveal the position of enemies within a range of 50 meters. Hence, by using her ability, users can one-up opponents who are not in a prone or squat position during intense matches.

This Free Fire MAX character’s active ability, Tracing Steps, lasts for five seconds, while the cooldown time is 75 seconds.

4) Kenta

Kenta’s Swordsman’s Wrath reduced damage taken by team members (Image via Garena)

Kenta’s shield can now block more damage after the OB34 update. Players behind the 5-meter shield will be secured from 65% of weapon damage inflicted by enemies.

His active skill, Swordsman Wrath, lasts for five seconds in the BR title. The ability gets reset if players fire and has a cooldown of 120 seconds.

5) Xayne

Xayne’s Xtreme Encounter gives more temporary HP and damages gloo walls (Image via Garena)

The latest Free Fire MAX update buffed Xayne’s Xtreme Encounter ability. This character can now recover 120 HP temporarily instead of 80 HP in the battle royale game.

She can now inflict 100% damage to gloo walls, and her active ability lasts for six seconds. The cooldown of this character is 150 seconds.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer