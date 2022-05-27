Free Fire OB34 update: Chrono buff, Skyler nerf, and more character balances in Max version

The Free Fire OB34 update was rolled out two days ago, and mobile gamers are still grappling with the various changes that came along with it. This time, character adjustments were a highlight of the major update in both Free Fire and its enhanced version.

From adjusting abilities to introducing new characters, every major update brings something unexpected. The OB34 update tweaked the special skills of thirteen characters to make them more suitable for Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Note: The following list only mentions the changes that were made. Other aspects of the characters’ abilities have remained the same.

List of characters whose abilities were adjusted in the Free Fire OB34 update

Here are the Free Fire characters whose abilities have undergone minor changes:

1) Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

Alok's fixed cooldown time has been increased from 45 seconds to 70/66/62/58/54/50 seconds.

2) Chrono

Chrono's Time Turner ability (Image via Garena)

Chrono's cooldown time has been reduced from 180/164/150/138/128/120 seconds to 160/150/140/130/120/110 seconds.

3) Clu

Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Garena)

Clu’s ability now lasts for a longer time, from 5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 seconds to 5/6/7/8/9/10 seconds.

Her cooldown has also been reduced from 75/72/69/66/63/60 seconds to 75/70/65/60/55/50 seconds.

4) D-bee

D-bee's Bullet Beats ability (Image via Garena)

D-bee's movement speed has increased from 5/7/9/11/13/15% to 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

5) Dimitri

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Garena)

Dimitri can now move while self-recovering and not lose extra HP.

6) Kenta

Kenta's Swordsman's Wrath ability (Image via Garena)

Kenta's shield now blocks 65% of frontal weapon damage (instead of 50%). The cooldown time of the character has also been reduced from 210/200/190/180/170/160 seconds to 120/110/100/90/80/70 seconds.

7) Misha

Misha's Afterburner ability (Image via Garena)

The increase in driving speed when using Misha has been reduced from 5/6/8/11/15/20% to 2/3/4/6/8/10%.

The decrease in damage taken by the Free Fire character has also been reduced from 5/8/12/17/23/30% to 5/6/8/11/15/20%.

8) Nairi

Nairi's Ice Iron ability (Image via Garena)

The damage to gloo walls when using assault rifles has increased from 20/21/22/23/24/25% to 30/31/32/33/34/35%.

9) Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Garena)

The cooldown time for Skyler's ability has increased from 60/58/55/51/46/40 seconds to 85/80/75/70/65/60 seconds

10) Steffie

Steffie's Painted Refugee ability (Image via Garena)

Steffie’s cooldown has been reduced from 115/110/105/100/95/90 seconds to 85/80/75/70/65/60 seconds.

11) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's Limelight ability (Image via Garena)

The required number of spectators has been reduced from six to three. The damage to enemies via headshots (instead of limbs) increases by 2/3/4/6/8/10% (with a maximum of 20/22/24/26/28/30%).

12) Wukong

Wukong's Camouflage ability (Image via Garena)

Wukong’s movement speed will now get reduced by 10% (instead of 20%) when his ability is activated.

13) Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Garena)

Xayne received a major buff. Instead of 80 HP, players can now recover 120 HP that decays over time. Her ability now lasts for six seconds instead of fifteen.

The damage to gloo walls has increased from 80/90/100/110/120/130% to 100/120/140/160/180/200%

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish