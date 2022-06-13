Mortal opens up on Team SouL's exceptional BMPS Season 1 run, says seasoned competition made "our win more worthwhile"

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2022 finally came to an end yesterday, June 12, 2022, after four days of intense matches between the top sixteen teams that qualified for the Grand Finals. The tournament had a prize pool of a whopping amount of two crore rupees.

Team SouL was crowned the winner of the official BGMI tournament, followed by OR Esports and Enigma Gaming. The winning team was able to secure 335 points along with five Chicken Dinners and won in six different categories.

Mortal’s take on Team SouL’s win at the BMPS Season 1

Naman “Mortal” Mathur is one of the BGMI players who commenced his journey back when PUBG Mobile was all the rage in India. He has a fan following of over 5 million on Instagram and a subscriber count of over 7 million on YouTube.

Mortal is also the owner of Team SouL and was ecstatic about his team’s win. He stated the following:

“The whole S8UL family is proud of the team, and we all rejoice today. We are positive that all our teams as part of S8UL will delight the fans in the coming days with their performance! But today, let's celebrate Team SouL.”

While talking about the overall tournament, Mortal talked about the level of competition and what this win signifies for Team SouL:

“It was intense. Competing against seasoned esports players definitely made it more compulsive and our win more worthwhile. The team was well synced and we were determined to top the charts. Winning the inaugural edition of India’s biggest esports event, BMPS, makes me feel proud of the team and I look forward to endeavoring more success.”

He also talked about SouL’s journey so far and why they deserved to win BMPS:

“BGMI is our playground where we have invested a lot of time and energy with the sole aim to win. I believe with this win, we have taken a giant leap in reinstating Team Soul's place among the mobile gaming teams in India. As a mentor to the team, and someone who has seen their journey, from spirits breaking during practice, to failing but rising to grind together, I would say the team deserves the victory.”

BMPS is seen as the equivalent of the PMPL (PUBG Mobile Pro League), and the next BGMI tournament will be the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). The 2022 competitive roadmap for the battle royale game will end with the second season of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2.

