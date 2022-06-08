16-year-old boy from UP shoots mother dead for stopping him from playing PUBG

Battle royale mobile games like PUBG Mobile (known locally as BGMI) and Free Fire MAX are immensely popular in India. However, there are quite a few toxic players in the gaming community who have ruined the image of the Indian mobile gaming reputation quite a bit.

A recent report revealed that a sixteen-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh shot his mother with a revolver as she stopped him from playing PUBG. The incident shocked everyone in the Indian battle royale community.

Teenager killed mother on Saturday night over PUBG row

The boy shot his mother in the head with his father's licensed revolver on Saturday night, the police said.

NDTV reported on the incident today, 8 June, that the boy used his father’s licensed revolver to shoot his mother when she tried to restrict him from playing the battle royale game. The police stated that the event took place on Saturday night, 4 June, in Yamunapuram Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow, as per the Press Trust of India.

According to law enforcement officials, the teenager tried to hide the body in their house for two days. He used a room freshener to cover up the smell of his deceased mother.

Once the body decomposed even further, he was forced to contact his father, a Junior Commissioned Officer in the Army. The victim’s husband was not at home when the incident occurred as he is currently posted in West Bengal.

The murderer’s nine-year-old sister was present in the house, but he threatened to kill her if she talked about the incident to anyone. Once the father alerted the neighbors, the PUBG-addicted son initially recounted a false account.

He claimed that his mother was shot dead by an electrician who came to the house for some work. However, upon further questioning by the police, the teenager confessed to his crime.

In Lucknow, a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother after latter stopped him from playing PUBG. Police claim the boy was a PUBG addict. He kept his mother's body in the house for 3 days and had to later alert his father, posted in Bengal, after the body began decomposing.

Qasim Abidi, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated:

“The incident took place in Yamunapuram Colony under PGI police station area. The deceased used to live with her two children at the house. Her husband, who is a junior commissioned officer [in the Army], is currently posted in West Bengal.”

On Tuesday night, 7 June, the body of the departed was recovered by the police. The murder weapon, too, has been found, and autopsy results are awaited. The teenager has been remanded in custody for detailed questioning.

