"We never expected to make it this far": Sourav "Tango" Payal of EsportswalaXWSF on his journey to the iQOO BMPS Grand Finals

One of the most awaited BGMI tournaments, the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 has already commenced. The top sixteen teams will battle it out in intense matches that will be held over a period of four days, starting today and finally concluding on 12 June, 2022.

Sourav “Tango” Payal is the in-game leader of the team EsportswalaXWSF, which is one of the top sixteen teams to qualify for the Grand Finals of BMPS. He was previously one of the finalists of PMCO (PUBG Mobile Club Open) 2020 and his journey to the current BGMI tournament has been quite exhilarating. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Tango talks about his esports journey, BGMI Lite, BMPS, and more.

Tango's journey in the esports world (with special focus on BMPS)

Q. What has your experience in the world of esports been like so far? What inspired you to take it up professionally?

Tango: My experience in the esports world has been really good. I just enjoy playing BGMI, coming up with strategies, and committing to hard work to make it to the top. If you are doing something you like, you never feel like you are doing any difficult task. It will always be fun!

Firstly, I used to play Classic and paid Custom matches. Eventually, my team and I saw a post of PMCO (PUBG Mobile Club Open) 2020, and it was a free-for-all. We decided to play and luckily made it to the finals without any guidance or help on a low-end device. This incident inspired me the most.

Q. Do you ever feel the pressure of education when it comes to gaming regularly? Do your parents support you in your endeavour to become a professional gamer?

Tango: I decided to start gaming regularly during the lockdown period. Everything was held online, so I did not feel the pressure of education. I could easily manage.

No, they do not support me in my journey to become a professional gamer. According to them, it is not permanent and cannot be a career option.

Q. What mobile games/PC games do you enjoy, aside from BGMI?

Tango: Aside from BGMI, I love playing Valorant.

Q. Since there is widespread demand for BGMI Lite in the mobile gaming market, do you think Krafton should come up with a lighter version of the battle royale game?

Tango: I personally think Krafton should come up with a lighter version of BGMI so that people with low-end devices can enjoy the battle royale game. This will garner more audience interaction and the game’s esports scenario can also grow more rapidly.

Q. Do you think more open-to-all tournaments (in contrast to Invitational ones) should be hosted to give underdog teams a chance to showcase their creativity?

Tango: Yes, I personally think open-to-all tournaments give new talents an opportunity and inspires amateurs to participate in it. This helps to get more engagement with esports and gaming.

Q. Being the in-game leader of your team, what are some of the responsibilities that you have to undertake?

Tango: Being the in-game leader, I have to take care of rotations, strategies, how my team holds the position, when we have to push or fall back, and some other gameplay tactics.

Q. EsportswalaxWSF is one of the teams to qualify for the Grand Finals of BMPS Season 1. What has the experience been like so far?

Tango: Our BMPS journey was filled with ups and downs. We never expected to make it this far.

Q. Despite being one of the bottom eight teams in BMPS, you and your team won your way into the finals, what strategies/tactics did you and your team use to bounce back? What motivated you all to carry on?

Tango: On the last day, we were 20 points away from becoming the sixteenth team. At the time, we only needed two good matches to make it to the top 16, but in the first two matches, we scored just 10 points. At that point, the point-difference to reach the top sixteen became 30 and we just lost hope because it became nearly impossible for us to cover up 30 points in just two matches. So, we decided to play for content, but somehow, we got the Chicken Dinner in the third and fourth match with 9 kills and 16 kills respectively. I personally believe that this is the most iconic comeback that I have ever seen in the BGMI community. From nowhere, we became the fifteenth team to qualify for the Grand Finals of BMPS.

Q. Who do you think is your toughest competitor in BMPS Season 1?

Tango: I think Team XO, Team SouL and OR Esports are the toughest competitors in the first season of BMPS.

Q. Do you think being one of the top teams in an official BGMI tournament will affect you and your team? How so?

Tango: Being one of the top teams in the official BGMI tournament will affect me and my team in a positive way as it will bring new opportunities. Me and my team will be motivated to play much better next time and will also encourage other underdogs to believe that nothing is impossible. If one works hard, success will follow them.

