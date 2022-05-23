"Once esports start coming on TV regularly as an event in big sports tournaments, it will inspire many to take it seriously": Ankit V3nom Panth

The world of esports is still very misunderstood among the Indian population at large. Back when esports did not have the glitz and glamour it has now, Ankit “V3nom” Panth, ventured into the professional CS: GO scene, soon becoming one of the best players in the country.

From busting myths about the gaming world to addressing core issues that fester the dreams of aspiring professional players, Ankit has never shied away from presenting the good, bad, and ugly side of esports. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports he talks about the 19th Asian Games, Red Bull Game On, and more.

V3nom opens up about his take on the esports world

Q. Since you are one of the first Indians to get into proper esports, how have you seen the scene develop over the past few years? Do you feel that the Covid 19 pandemic had a role to play in the rise of gaming in Indian society?

V3nom: To be honest, the current Indian Esports scenario was a dream back when I started. Our gaming scene has progressed a lot. Gamers are working harder, more tournaments are happening with different organizers, brands are paying attention and helping improve the ecosystem, and lots more.

Red Bull is one such brand that has played a huge part in the growth of our gaming scene and created awareness be it through sponsoring esports matches or by creating their own tournaments like Red Bull Flick (for CS: GO), MEO (for BGMI), and Campus Clutch (for Valorant).

Red Bull also sent me to IITs to let people know what gaming is all about. This is exactly how I thought I would help the community and I thank Red Bull for working with me and making it possible.

Covid-19 lockdown has also helped for sure because everyone was home and they were playing. I see huge spikes in numbers when it comes to tournament registrations, streaming or casual gaming in general.

Q. Despite Indian gamers performing well in domestic tournaments, they fail to make their mark in international competitions. Why do you think that is the case? How can the situation be improved?

V3nom: I think we need to take the top boys and give them a bootcamp somewhere in Asia or at least get them a good international coach, as this would help them improve their in-game performance and understanding massively. I feel we lack consistency and that’s a big problem.

We lose half of the battles even before starting any international top game as people do not fear us. We need to put that fear in them and that will only happen when someone defeats teams like Paper Rex, XERXIA, etc. along with the top teams of Asia.

Once we get a few rounds here and there and everyone feels happy about it. However, we have been given enough chances to prove ourselves and now it is time to take it up a notch and at least reach the finals of an Asian tournament.

I have seen fans helping every gamer with their social media numbers, streaming, etc., and I have seen team owners putting their blood, sweat and money for us. I have seen brands signing us for campaigns and more, but now it is truly up to us. Do we stay happy with this or work harder to make India a force to be reckoned with when it comes to gaming?

3. Now that Esports is a medal event in the 19th Asian Games, how important is it for major sports tournaments to inculcate gaming in their itinerary?

V3nom: I think it will happen with time, but not instantly. If that happens, it will help gaming reach millions of people who don’t know about gaming and still see it as a time pass and not a profession. Once it starts coming on TV regularly as an event in big sports tournaments, it will inspire many to take it seriously.

It will also give them a sense of understanding regarding how big this industry is.

4. Apex Legends Mobile was recently released globally, do you feel that the battle royale game will have a thriving esports scenario in the country?

V3nom: Mobile gaming is working well in our country and that is the reason publishers are targeting mobile games in our region as well. But a fast-paced battle royale game might take time for people to adjust because right now everyone is glued to BGMI to be honest.

The launches are a good thing though, as it shows that our region has potential and people have started paying attention. I am always happy when gaming wins and I hope Apex Legends Mobile works consistently, and not just due to its launch hype.

Q. There has been a massive shift to Valorant, once the Riot Games title was released in 2020. Why do you think that was the case? Is there any chance for the CS: GO scene in India to improve?

V3nom: I think the shift happened because PUBG Mobile got banned at the same time and all the gamers started playing Valorant, so the game got marketed pretty fast. Valorant also has a style that people loved a lot at the time, and then publishers also paid attention to the Indian market. They gave influencers early access to new maps and agents on the Indian servers and helped the game a lot.

As far as CS: GO’s improvement goes, I think it is difficult now as everyone has already shifted and there are a lot of tournaments that have started happening.

Q. What is the best aspect of being a Red Bull athlete? How has it helped you in your journey as a gamer?

V3nom: I have said it many times and I will say it again, there are brands and then there is Red Bull. The best part of being a Red Bull athlete is that you don't have to ask them to do things. They know what you need to enhance your performance and they help you get it, be it peripherals, access to other athletes and a lot more.

Red Bull treats athletes like family and their hospitality is the best in the world. The vibe they give and all the help that they provide you to improve yourself is something that I have not seen with any other brand. Now I know why it is so difficult to become their esports athlete.

If you think you have social media numbers so you can become one, you are wrong. You have to be different and special in many ways to earn that crown.

Q. Red Bull Game On, a channel completely dedicated to gaming enthusiasts, has already been launched. In what ways can the channel boost the gaming scenario in India?

V3nom: It is something new that we are trying. I feel it will give people insight about their favorite gamers through conversations and I feel that is necessary as there are many stories to be told. It will help upcoming gamers and esports teams understand certain aspects that will help them in their careers.

Q. Why is Red Bull Game On different from the other YouTube channels that host interviews? What more will it offer to its audience?

V3nom: Red Bull Game On will not be just interviews. It will motivate and inspire people when gamers share their journey along with taking part in fun challenges. They will get to see their favorite players in different avatars and also play with them.

Q. Your YouTube channel has over 117K subscribers. How do you plan on expanding your channel? What type of content do you like creating the most?

V3nom: Right now, I have kept it pretty simple as I am not a pro-streamer but a pro-gamer. I just came on YouTube to chill with my fans and help them with some of their questions.

Once I retire from pro-gaming and get into streaming full time, I will do different types of content and see where that takes me. I plan to post highlights, funny moments, challenges, comedy videos, etc. I have kept that for V3nom 2.0 (*smiles*)

Q. You are one of the most inspirational esports professional who have never shied away from addressing the important issues that plague the gaming world. What is your ultimate vision when it comes to the esports scenario?

V3nom: I talk only when I feel it is necessary. I am not someone who wants to change everybody. I believe everyone has their own way of living life. I speak only when I have given enough chances for people to understand that what they are doing is wrong.

I try to explain my point of view when I feel kids can be harmed and influenced in a wrong way. I am no saint, I even make mistakes but I apologize, learn from them and get back to the grind.

What I have seen is people start enjoying the wrong doings without thinking about its impact on the younger generation. This is where parents get scared and do not encourage their kids to take up gaming.

There is a reason my fans’ parent trust me and come to see me during my fan meetups. I have built this relationship by doing the right thing and by also understanding their perspective.

My ultimate vision is to see parents backing their kids and supporting them in stadiums where esports is happening. I want to delete all the misconceptions that gaming has so that guys like me do not have to struggle convincing their parents just because a few gamers are doing bad things.

