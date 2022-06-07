3 BGMI teams to watch out for in BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals 

The Grand Finals of India’s biggest event, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, will start on 9 June. The finals will run over four days and will conclude on 12 June. There will be a total of 24 matches between the top 16 teams in the country to determine who will be crowned the champion.

Catch the action live on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel at 5 PM. Below is a list of the top three contenders for the coveted title.

Top 3 teams to look out for in BMPS Grand Finals

1) Team XO

The team has a reputation for being consistent and they showed why in the League Stages. It has become clear that Sensei is a very clever IGL and also manages his teammates well.

The team had a slow start in the BMPS and was in 17th place after their first week. They showed strength of character and finished in third place by the end of the League Stages. The champions of Skyesports Grand Slam and Upthrust Esports 2022 will be hunting for their first official BMPS trophy. They finished third in the BGIS 2021.

2) Team Soul

India's most popular mobile gaming team, Soul has been on a roll in the past few months. They were the toppers of their group in BMOC and were at top of the BMPS League Stage after Week 1. However, they finished in second place at the end of the three-week League Stage.

Goblin and Akshat have been in raging form while Hector's support and Omega's rotations are getting better day by day. Goblin also became the first player to touch the 100-kill mark in BMPS.

Since Week 2 of the League Stages, the iconic gaming team has been practicing on Android phones, which will defnitely help them out in the finals as Krafton has announced that the finals will be played on iQ00 Neo 6. This will ensure a level playing field for all the teams who are set to compete against each other.

3) OR Esports

OR Esports dominated the League Stages by topping it. They were the only team to cross the 550 points mark and despite being bad last week, they had a lead of over 40 points over the second-ranked team. Aditya has been one of the best players in the tournament while Jelly has proved to be an able leader. The team will be among the favorites to claim the title.

The team was in seventh place in the BGIS 2021, which was won by Skylightz Gaming. Vexe and Evoo, who were a part of the roster, left the team after BGIS 2021. Attanki and Jelly joined the side ahead of the BMOC and have since put up an impressive performance. The team recently won the 7Sea BGMI Invitational, a 20K USD event.

