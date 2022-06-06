×
BGMI BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals - Teams and schedule revealed 

BMPS Season 1 finals will kick off on 9 June (Image via BGMI)
BMPS Season 1 finals will kick off on 9 June (Image via BGMI)
Modified Jun 06, 2022 04:07 AM IST

The action-packed league stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 concluded today, with the top 16 teams reaching the Grand Finals. The three-week-long league occurred between May 19 and June 5, featuring the top 24 teams from the BMOC (Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge).

The Finals will take place from 9 June to 12 June and will be held online. The four-day event will include a total of 24 matches and has an overall prize pool of 2 crore INR, with the winner taking 75 lakhs.

BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals teams

  1. OR Esports
  2. Team Soul
  3. Team XO
  4. Nigma Galaxy
  5. Global Esports
  6. Hyderabad Hydras
  7. 7SEA Esports
  8. Hydra Official
  9. Enigma Gaming
  10. R Esports
  11. FS Esports
  12. Big Brother Esports
  13. Autobotz
  14. Team INS
  15. EsportswalaxWSF
  16. Team Kinetic

BMPS League Stage overview

OR Esports put up a great showing in their 48 matches, taking first place with 562 points with the help of 270 kills and nine chicken dinners. The side had a brilliant performance in the second week as they snatched first place from Team Soul. Despite having an average run in the third week, the team maintained its top spot.

Team Soul had an extraordinary start as they accumulated 227 points in the first week; however, the side faltered in week 2. They displayed impressive performances in the third week and finished second with 519 points, including six chicken dinners.

With 488 points and eight chicken dinners, Team XO also had a good run in the league as they secured third place. They were followed by Nigma Galaxy with 427 points.

Global Esports, Hyderabad Hydras, and 7SEA came in fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively. Hydra Official, owned by popular content creator Dynamo Gaming, impressed everyone with their new roster as they finished in eighth place in the league.

EsportswalaxWSF and Team Kinetic barely qualified for the finals. The last match of the league stage was won by WSF with 16 kills, which played a major role in their qualification.

BMPS Season 1 Prize Pool distribution (Image via BGMI)
BMPS Season 1 Prize Pool distribution (Image via BGMI)
Blind Esports, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the finals despite having the same total points as WSF and Team Kinetic because the team had fewer chicken dinners and position points.

Walkouts and Marcos Gaming saw average runs in the event as they finished in 19th and 20th positions. UP50 had a poor tournament as well since the side accumulated only 175 points in 48 matches.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

