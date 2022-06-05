BGMI BMPS Season 1 League Stage: Overall standings, top 16 teams qualify for finals 

With the BMPS Season 1 League Stage coming to an end today, OR Esports came out on top of the overall standings with 562 points, including 270 finishes and nine chicken dinners in 48 matches. Team Soul secured second place with 519 points, which included 274 finishes and six chicken dinners.

Sensei-led Team XO occupied third place with 488 points, followed by Nigma Galaxy. Global Esports and Hyderabad managed to keep fifth and sixth place with 413 and 407 points respectively.

Top 16 teams from the overall standings have advanced to the BMPS Grand Finals, which is scheduled to take place from June 9. The remaining eight teams have been eliminated from the pro series.

BMPS Season 1 League Stage's overall standings

OR Esports placed first place in the BMPS League Stage (Image via BGMI)

Team Soul earned their sixth chicken dinner with seven finishes in the first match of the day. Autobotz had an advantage in the fight against Soul but unfortunately couldn't win and came second with nine eliminations. Team XO claimed 9 points, while Global Esports and INS were eliminated with only one point each.

Story continues below ad

Walkouts put up a sparkling performance by winning a 9-kill chicken dinner in the second match. ACBC and OR were in second and third place with nine and three frags. Hydra and INS collected six points each, while Nigma and Global Esports garnered 3 points each.

Top 16 teams moved to the BMPS finals (Image via BGMI)

The Vikendi match played between Group B and Group C was won by Hyderabad Hydras with seven frags. Big Brother Esports and 7SEA finished in second and third place with 4 and 12 finishes respectively. Team XO and Soul accumulated 7 and 6 points respectively.

Story continues below ad

R Esports had a 9-kill win in the fourth match played on the Erangel Map. FS Esports also had a great performance as they occupied second place with 9 kills. Blind Esports and OR placed third and fourth with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Blind Esports finished 17th in the League Stage (Image via BGMI)

After an action-packed fight in the final circle, WSF emerged as the winner with 9 kills. Team Soul played aggressively as they came second with 12 eliminations. Team INS also had a fantastic performance, scoring 23 points from the match. Enigma, 7SEA, and Hydra collected only 1 point each.

WSF claimed a massive 16-kill chicken dinner that helped them get their Grand Finals' ticket as they finished 15th in the overall standings. Blind Esports fought till the very end but unfortunately couldn't make it to the finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far