5 best drop locations in BGMI Vikendi map for esports teams (2022)

Vikendi was the fourth map to be introduced in BGMI after Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. Although the map was removed from the game earlier, it was re-introduced in the November update last year. Since its comeback, players and fans have been demanding the map's incorporation in esports tournaments and scrims.

To meet their demands, Krafton took to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Instagram handle to announce the introduction of Vikendi into the esports scenario from BMPS League Stages Week 2. This will completely change the dynamics of tournaments, as teams will be unaware of the drop locations of other teams.

Choosing drop locations with great loot will help teams take more kills and survive longer in matches.

Drop locations in Vikendi that can become popular amongst BGMI esports teams

1) Movatra

The city of Movatra is situated on the western side of the snowmap. It has three rows of houses that contain great loot and serve as a hot drop in classic matches. Since every esports tournament organizer increases the loot volume to three times the normal loot, teams can easily drop into these areas and loot safely in custom games.

Furthermore, players can also use the the split drop strategy and send a couple of teammates to the compounds situated nearby to get more loot.

2) Podvosto

Over time, it has been noted that many teams prefer dropping into cities that are located in the center of the map. The city of Podvosto is located almost centrally in Vikendi and hence, will be one of the key drop locations once the map is introduced in the esports scenario in Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1.

Since many players have a habit of using the rooftops as an additional height advantage during fights, the drop clashes will spice up even more. Furthermore, the road going through the western side of the city as well as the garage located in Podvosto contains cars, which will help players rotate easily to the safe zones.

3) Goroka

Since the re-introduction of the map back in the 1.7 update of BGMI, the city of Goroka has served as one of the most popular drop locations. The three-layers of buildings and compounds serve as a distinct feature that attracts multiple squads to the vicinity.

With the city located slightly to the north of the center of the map, many BGMI esports teams will be eyeing the land in the area. This will result in the city turning into a hot drop, reminiscent of the drop fights that used to take place in PUBG Mobile tournaments before the game was banned in India in 2020.

4) Volnova

The urban vicinity of Volnova is located on the southern edge of the map. Volnova's large dimensions posit it amongst the biggest cities in Vikendi and can easily attract multiple teams taking part in BGMI esports tournaments and scrims.

Although Vikendi is known for its abundance of SMGs throughout the map, the city of Volnova contains Assault Rifles in plenty. This will attract high-skilled players to the city who will be eyeing to get their hands on the weapons and Level 3 loot.

5) Cosmodrone

Cosmodrome is amongst the most searched places in the game. The area is located in the northeastern corner of the map and covers a huge area.

The space station is renowned amongst BGMI players for the great loot it contains. Following its re-introduction in esports, several teams will be eyeing to drop into the area to gather the loot available in the underground bunker and observatories as well as the rocket launching station.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman