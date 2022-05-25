BGMI: When will BMPS League Stages Week 2 begin?

The BGMI community is buzzing with the match results of the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) esports tournament. Set to be the culminating tournament of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), BMPS has seen millions of fans flock to watch live streaming of the tournament matches.

While Week 1 matches of the League Stages have already created records in terms of viewership, BGMI players and fans are waiting in anticipation for the Week 2 matches to begin.

BGMI tournament - BMPS League Stages Week 2 starting date and time

Following the success of the first week, the second week of the ongoing tournament, BMPS, is set to commence on May 26. The telecast will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4:30 PM IST on matchdays (May 26, 27, 28, and 29).

A total of six matches will be played every matchday on the maps of Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. However, Krafton has already announced that the snowmap of Vikendi will be introduced in Week 2 matches.

While popular BGMI casters Zishan "Mazy" Alam, Ankit Kumar "AkiiiBOT" Pandey, Piyush "Spero" Bhatla, and Ocean Sharma will be seen casting the tournament in Hindi, the English commentary will be done by Amrit "Fyxs" Gourav, Arun "Arka" Sagar, and Angad Singh "Experiment" Chahal.

What does the Points Table look like after BMPS League Stages Weel 1?

The ongoing BGMI esports tournament, BMPS, began a few days after the conclusion of BMOC. The first week saw 24 qualified teams participate in blisteringly intense matches. While a few teams rose to the occasion and grabbed Chicken Dinners, others succumbed to the pressure of the tournament.

Here is a look at how the teams are placed on the points table, along with the number of Chicken Dinners obtained.

Team SouL (226 points, including three Chicken Dinners) OR Esports (192 points, including three Chicken Dinners) Nigma Galaxy (156 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Big Brother Esports (155 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Enigma Gaming (143 points) Hyderabad Hydras (139 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Autobotz Esports (137 points, including three Chicken Dinners) 7Sea Esports (133 points) R Esports (124 points) Global Esports (123 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Team Kinetic (123 points) Walkouts (121 points) Hydra Official (116 points, including one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (110 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Team INS (108 points, including one Chicken Dinner) ACBC Esports (106 points) Team XO (105 points, including two Chicken Dinners) Blind Esports (100 points) Initiative Academy (94 points, including one Chicken Dinner) Retribution RTR (81 points, including one Chicken Dinner) GOG Esports (81 points) Team MG (77 points) Esportswala x WSF (76 points) UP50 Esports (43 points)

With all the teams gearing up for the second week, it will be worth watching to see whether Team Soul can defend their top spot. The entire community can also take a closer look at which 16 teams can possibly make it to the Grand Finals.

