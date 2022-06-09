BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals Day 1: BGMI teams, schedule, when and where to watch 

The Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 is commencing in a few hours. The four-day-long finals will see the top 16 teams in the country competing over 24 matches for the title and INR 2 crore prize pool.

There were 24 top teams in the three-week League Stage that was held from 19 May to 5 June, following which the top 16 qualified while the bottom eight were eliminated.

Today, six matches will be played, two on Erangel, two on Miramar, and one each on Sanhok and Vikendi.

Map schedule for BMPS Grand Finals Day 1

Match 1 - Erangel - 4:08 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:55 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - 5:42 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - 6:29 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 7:17 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 8:03 pm

Top 16 teams in BMPS Grand Finals

BMPS Season 1's Grand Finals' teams (Image via BGMI)

OR Esports Team Soul Team XO Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras 7SEA Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming R Esports FS Esports Big Brother Esports Autobotz Team INS EsportswalaxWSF Team Kinetic

Team Soul, the most popular team within the BGMI community, will be one of the favorites to claim the trophy. In February 2022, the organization signed on a new roster.

Team XO's consistency in 2022 has made them one of the top contenders, while OR Esports proved their talent by dominating League Stages. Furthermore, Hyderabad Hydras and Enigma Gaming have been playing great over the past few days and are expected to repeat the same.

Global Esports, the third most aggressive team in the League Stages, will look to claim more placement points in order to make a claim for the trophy. However, new teams like INS, R Esports, and more cannot be discounted.

Soul Goblin, who claimed more than 100 kills in the League Stage, will be one of the top players to look out for in the finals. OR Aditya, and XO Fierce, known as one of the best BGMI players, will be among the top players to keep an eye on as well.

The winner will take home 75 lakhs of the 2 crore prize pool event, while the second and third place teams will take 35 lakhs and 20 lakhs, respectively.

Fans can also vote for their favorite player/team on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official esports website. The matches will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of BGMI and BGMI Esports at 3:15 PM IST.

