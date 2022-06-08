Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 Finals: Teams, prize pool distribution, schedule, when and where to watch 

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 has reached its second and final stage i.e., Grand Finals. The tournament is considered to be the largest in the country in terms of prize pool, boasting INR 2 crore.

The finals will be contested across 24 matches from June 9-12 where the top 16 teams will contest for the title. Earlier, the league stage was held between May 19 and June 5. The top 16 teams out of 24 have made it to the finals.

BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals teams

BMPS Grand Finals teams (Image via BGMI)

The qualified teams are:

OR Esports Team Soul Team XO Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras 7SEA Esports Hydra Official Enigma Gaming R Esports FS Esports Big Brother Esports Autobotz Team INS EsportswalaxWSF Team Kinetic

The majority of eyeballs will be focused on Team Soul, the most popular team within the BGMI community. OR Esports has proven their contendership by dominating the league stages while Team XO's consistency is second to none. Additionally, Hyderabad Hydras and Enigma Gaming possess the necessary talent and experience to come out on top.

Global Esports and Hydra have already announced a clash for the drop location, making it an interesting battle for fans. The event will be an online affair and will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of BGMI/BGMI Esports and LOCO.

Prize pool distribution for BMPS Season 1

BMPS Season 1 Prize Pool distribution (Image via YouTube/Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The winner of the BMPS will be awarded 75 lakhs INR, which is more than a third of the total prize pool, while the first runner-up will take 35 lakhs INR. The MVP of the finals will be rewarded with 2,50,000 INR while the player with the most finishes will get 2,00,000 INR.

Lone Survivor and Rampage awardees will take home 1,00,000 INR each. There will also be additional prizes of INR 9.6 lakhs.

1st Place: 75 lakhs

2nd Place: 35 lakhs

3rd Place: 20 lakhs

4th Place: 10 lakhs

5th Place: 9 lakhs

6th Place: 7.5 lakhs

7th Place: 5 lakhs

8th Place: 4 lakhs

9th Place: 3 lakhs

10th Place: 2.5 lakhs

11th Place: 2.25 lakhs

12th Place: 2 lakhs

13th Place: 1.75 lakhs

14th Place: 1.5 lakhs

15th Place: 1.25 lakhs

16th Place: 1 lakh

MVP: 2.5 lakhs

Most finishes: 2 lakhs

Lone Survivor: 1 lakh

Rampage: 1 lakh

The prize money will be given directly to the owner of the team, and it is the their responsibility to distribute it to the team members. Owners are required to provide appropriate documents, such as affidavits of eligibility and liability releases, to claim the award.

