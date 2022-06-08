Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 Finals: Teams, prize pool distribution, schedule, when and where to watch 

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 has reached its second and final stage i.e., Grand Finals. The tournament is considered to be the largest in the country in terms of prize pool, boasting INR 2 crore.
The finals will be contested across 24 matches from June 9-12 where the top 16 teams will contest for the title. Earlier, the league stage was held between May 19 and June 5. The top 16 teams out of 24 have made it to the finals.
BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals teams
The qualified teams are:
- OR Esports
- Team Soul
- Team XO
- Nigma Galaxy
- Global Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- 7SEA Esports
- Hydra Official
- Enigma Gaming
- R Esports
- FS Esports
- Big Brother Esports
- Autobotz
- Team INS
- EsportswalaxWSF
- Team Kinetic
The majority of eyeballs will be focused on Team Soul, the most popular team within the BGMI community. OR Esports has proven their contendership by dominating the league stages while Team XO's consistency is second to none. Additionally, Hyderabad Hydras and Enigma Gaming possess the necessary talent and experience to come out on top.
Global Esports and Hydra have already announced a clash for the drop location, making it an interesting battle for fans. The event will be an online affair and will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of BGMI/BGMI Esports and LOCO.
Prize pool distribution for BMPS Season 1
The winner of the BMPS will be awarded 75 lakhs INR, which is more than a third of the total prize pool, while the first runner-up will take 35 lakhs INR. The MVP of the finals will be rewarded with 2,50,000 INR while the player with the most finishes will get 2,00,000 INR.
Lone Survivor and Rampage awardees will take home 1,00,000 INR each. There will also be additional prizes of INR 9.6 lakhs.
- 1st Place: 75 lakhs
- 2nd Place: 35 lakhs
- 3rd Place: 20 lakhs
- 4th Place: 10 lakhs
- 5th Place: 9 lakhs
- 6th Place: 7.5 lakhs
- 7th Place: 5 lakhs
- 8th Place: 4 lakhs
- 9th Place: 3 lakhs
- 10th Place: 2.5 lakhs
- 11th Place: 2.25 lakhs
- 12th Place: 2 lakhs
- 13th Place: 1.75 lakhs
- 14th Place: 1.5 lakhs
- 15th Place: 1.25 lakhs
- 16th Place: 1 lakh
- MVP: 2.5 lakhs
- Most finishes: 2 lakhs
- Lone Survivor: 1 lakh
- Rampage: 1 lakh
The prize money will be given directly to the owner of the team, and it is the their responsibility to distribute it to the team members. Owners are required to provide appropriate documents, such as affidavits of eligibility and liability releases, to claim the award.