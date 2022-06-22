Free Fire MAX Store revamp: How to get new bundles, emotes, and gloo wall skins

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of in-game accessories that players can obtain by spending diamonds or gold coins in the game. Diamonds and gold coins are two in-game currencies, and while diamonds have to be purchased using real money, gold coins can be obtained via events, successful completion of challenges, and daily logins.
To acquire the in-game items, players have to head over to the Store section in Free Fire MAX. Garena's team has revamped this section, and players can head over there to browse the new collections in the game.
Free Fire MAX: Store revamp
Gloo wall skins, emotes, and bundles are three of the most desirable items that mobile gamers obtain from the Store. Here is a list of the items and the steps to acquire them in the game:
Gloo Wall skins
The list of all available gloo wall skins and their respective prices is as follows:
- Gloo Wall – Stormbringer – 599 diamonds
- Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine – 599 diamonds
- Gloo Wall – Glo Technica – 599 diamonds
- Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco – 399 diamonds
- Gloo Wall – Pink Wink – 399 diamonds
- Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns – 399 diamonds
Bundles
Here are the bundles that players can buy in the game:
- Ventus Rogue Bundle – Luck Royale section
- Nebula Rogue Bundle – Luck Royale section
- Cybersword Neon Bundle – Luck Royale section
- Cybersword Ember Bundle – Luck Royale section
- Lotus Blader Bundle – Luck Royale section
- Antiquated Warrior Bundle – Luck Royale section
- Stereo Noisemaker Bundle – 1499 diamonds
- Stereo Blaster Bundle – 1499 diamonds
- K.O. Night – Burn Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Midnight Oni Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Phantom Microzark Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Bullet Dancer Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Persian Secrets Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Warrior Prince Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Skull Punker Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Trendy Diver Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Jovial Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- Plague Doctor Bundle – 1199 diamonds
- English Uniform Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Youngster Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Jailbird Bundle – 899 diamonds
- The Weekend Clubber Bundle – 899 diamonds
- The Weekend Runner Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Wilderness Trapper Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Wilderness Hunter Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Superstar Weekend Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Crimson Parkour Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Violet Parkour Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Persia Valor Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Persia Prowess Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Heatbound Desert Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Golden Sunrise Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Woof Pro Catcher Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Meow Pro Pitcher Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Midnight Mafia Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Midnight Gangster Bundle – 899 diamonds
- The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Canine Enforcer Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Summer Heart-Throb Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Summer Darling Bundle – 899 diamonds
- The Adventure Dawn Bundle – 899 diamonds
- The Tropic Rumble Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Samurai Faceless Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Kendoka Blindfold Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Assault Force – 899 diamonds
- Shadow Striker Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Prince Pink Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Princess Pink Bundle – 899 diamonds
- Plumber Bundle (Female) – 499 diamonds or 24950 gold coins
- Burning Rays Bundle – 499 diamonds or 24950 gold coins
Emotes
Here are the emotes that players can purchase from the in-game store in Free Fire MAX:
- The Collapse – Luck Royale section
- Greetings – 199 diamonds
- Switching Steps – 199 diamonds
- BATTLE IN STYLE – 199 diamonds
- Hello – 199 diamonds
- Applause – 199 diamonds
- Dab – 199 diamonds
- Arm Wave – 199 diamonds
- Baby Shark – 399 diamonds
- Dangerous Wave – 399 diamonds
- Threaten – 399 diamonds
- Moon Flip – 399 diamonds
- Party Dance – 399 diamonds
- LOL – 399 diamonds
- Death glare – 399 diamonds
- Kongfu – 399 diamonds
- Bring It On! – 399 diamonds
- Bhangra – 399 diamonds
- The Victor – 399 diamonds
- Sii! – 399 diamonds
- Top Scorer – 399 diamonds
- One-Finger Pushup – 399 diamonds
- Shimmy – 399 diamonds
- Top DJ – 599 diamonds
- Burnt BBQ – 599 diamonds
- Mind it! – 599 diamonds
- Shattered Reality – 599 diamonds
How to acquire the in-game items in Free Fire MAX
First, players will have to open the battle royale game and head over to the Store section.
For Gloo Wall Skin
Step 1: Under the Armory category, players will have to go to the Gloo Wall option.
For Emote
Step 1: Under the Normal category, players will have to select Collections and then tap on the Emote outline (second option) on the right.
For Bundle
Step 1: Under the Normal category, players will have to tap on Bundle.
Step 2: Once the lists appear, players will have to make their choice and tap on the Obtain button.
Step 3: Players will have to confirm their decision and the number of diamonds required will be deducted from their account.