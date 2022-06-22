Free Fire MAX Store revamp: How to get new bundles, emotes, and gloo wall skins

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of in-game accessories that players can obtain by spending diamonds or gold coins in the game. Diamonds and gold coins are two in-game currencies, and while diamonds have to be purchased using real money, gold coins can be obtained via events, successful completion of challenges, and daily logins.

To acquire the in-game items, players have to head over to the Store section in Free Fire MAX. Garena's team has revamped this section, and players can head over there to browse the new collections in the game.

Free Fire MAX: Store revamp

Gloo wall skins, emotes, and bundles are three of the most desirable items that mobile gamers obtain from the Store. Here is a list of the items and the steps to acquire them in the game:

Gloo Wall skins

Gloo wall skins in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The list of all available gloo wall skins and their respective prices is as follows:

Gloo Wall – Stormbringer – 599 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Spikey Spine – 599 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Glo Technica – 599 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Disco Fiasco – 399 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Pink Wink – 399 diamonds

Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns – 399 diamonds

Bundles

Bundles in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here are the bundles that players can buy in the game:

Ventus Rogue Bundle – Luck Royale section

Nebula Rogue Bundle – Luck Royale section

Cybersword Neon Bundle – Luck Royale section

Cybersword Ember Bundle – Luck Royale section

Lotus Blader Bundle – Luck Royale section

Antiquated Warrior Bundle – Luck Royale section

Stereo Noisemaker Bundle – 1499 diamonds

Stereo Blaster Bundle – 1499 diamonds

K.O. Night – Burn Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Midnight Oni Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Phantom Microzark Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Bullet Dancer Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Persian Secrets Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Warrior Prince Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Skull Punker Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Trendy Diver Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Jovial Bundle – 1199 diamonds

Plague Doctor Bundle – 1199 diamonds

English Uniform Bundle – 899 diamonds

Youngster Bundle – 899 diamonds

Jailbird Bundle – 899 diamonds

The Weekend Clubber Bundle – 899 diamonds

The Weekend Runner Bundle – 899 diamonds

Wilderness Trapper Bundle – 899 diamonds

Wilderness Hunter Bundle – 899 diamonds

Superstar Weekend Bundle – 899 diamonds

Crimson Parkour Bundle – 899 diamonds

Violet Parkour Bundle – 899 diamonds

Persia Valor Bundle – 899 diamonds

Persia Prowess Bundle – 899 diamonds

Heatbound Desert Bundle – 899 diamonds

Surgeon Bloodlust Bundle – 899 diamonds

Golden Sunrise Bundle – 899 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – 899 diamonds

Frost-Draco Commander Bundle – 899 diamonds

Woof Pro Catcher Bundle – 899 diamonds

Meow Pro Pitcher Bundle – 899 diamonds

Midnight Mafia Bundle – 899 diamonds

Midnight Gangster Bundle – 899 diamonds

The Blood Skull Rocker Bundle – 899 diamonds

Canine Enforcer Bundle – 899 diamonds

Summer Heart-Throb Bundle – 899 diamonds

Summer Darling Bundle – 899 diamonds

The Adventure Dawn Bundle – 899 diamonds

The Tropic Rumble Bundle – 899 diamonds

Samurai Faceless Bundle – 899 diamonds

Kendoka Blindfold Bundle – 899 diamonds

Assault Force – 899 diamonds

Shadow Striker Bundle – 899 diamonds

Prince Pink Bundle – 899 diamonds

Princess Pink Bundle – 899 diamonds

Plumber Bundle (Female) – 499 diamonds or 24950 gold coins

Burning Rays Bundle – 499 diamonds or 24950 gold coins

Emotes

Emotes in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here are the emotes that players can purchase from the in-game store in Free Fire MAX:

The Collapse – Luck Royale section

Greetings – 199 diamonds

Switching Steps – 199 diamonds

BATTLE IN STYLE – 199 diamonds

Hello – 199 diamonds

Applause – 199 diamonds

Dab – 199 diamonds

Arm Wave – 199 diamonds

Baby Shark – 399 diamonds

Dangerous Wave – 399 diamonds

Threaten – 399 diamonds

Moon Flip – 399 diamonds

Party Dance – 399 diamonds

LOL – 399 diamonds

Death glare – 399 diamonds

Kongfu – 399 diamonds

Bring It On! – 399 diamonds

Bhangra – 399 diamonds

The Victor – 399 diamonds

Sii! – 399 diamonds

Top Scorer – 399 diamonds

One-Finger Pushup – 399 diamonds

Shimmy – 399 diamonds

Top DJ – 599 diamonds

Burnt BBQ – 599 diamonds

Mind it! – 599 diamonds

Shattered Reality – 599 diamonds

How to acquire the in-game items in Free Fire MAX

First, players will have to open the battle royale game and head over to the Store section.

For Gloo Wall Skin

Step 1: Under the Armory category, players will have to go to the Gloo Wall option.

For Emote

Step 1: Under the Normal category, players will have to select Collections and then tap on the Emote outline (second option) on the right.

For Bundle

Step 1: Under the Normal category, players will have to tap on Bundle.

Step 2: Once the lists appear, players will have to make their choice and tap on the Obtain button.

Step 3: Players will have to confirm their decision and the number of diamonds required will be deducted from their account.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far