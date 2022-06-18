How to unlock new and rare emotes in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX gamers are fond of collecting emotes using which they can express different emotions via their characters. Some emotes are pretty rare and difficult to acquire.
Many events in the battle royale game introduce emotes that users can purchase free of cost or at a cheap rate. Otherwise, they will have to head to the in-game store to check the ones for sale.
Free Fire MAX events offering emotes
Currently, a few events in the BR title offer emotes to players. Here is how they can unlock them:
1) Booyah! Watch to Win
Mobile gamers will have to sign up on Booyah! and watch any video/videos on the platform for 30 minutes to be eligible to win rewards. The LOL emote is one item they can expect to win for free.
2) Rampage Wish
In this event, Mythos Four is an emote that includes a wide range of in-game accessories up for grabs. Users have to head to the Rampage Wish event on Free Fire MAX and then choose any one of the following wishes:
- One wish worth 20 diamonds
- 10+1 wishes worth 200 diamonds
Note: The rewards will be assigned to individuals randomly, so there might be a possibility of them not winning the Mythos Four emote.
3) Faded Wheel
The Collapse emote can be acquired by mobile gamers if they take part in the Faded Wheel event in the battle royale game. In a pool of ten prizes, they will have to remove two and start spending diamonds to claim the ones they are assigned.
There are a total of eight spins, and each spin’s cost keeps increasing. Here is how much each spin is worth:
- First spin: 9 diamonds
- Second spin: 19 diamonds
- Third spin: 39 diamonds
- Fourth spin: 69 diamonds
- Fifth spin: 99 diamonds
- Sixth spin: 149 diamonds
- Seventh spin: 199 diamonds
- Eighth spin: 499 diamonds
4) Special offers
There are two types of bundles that players can claim that offer them the following emotes:
- Mixed Newbie Bundle 1 – Hello emote
- Mixed Newbie Bundle 2 – Applause emote
Aside from the above, other prizes are included in the bundles, which are worth INR 95 each.
5) In-game store
The store always has emotes that users can purchase in Free Fire MAX. These items range from 199 to 599 diamonds depending on their rarity. Here is the list of emotes that mobile gamers can buy from the in-game store today:
- Greetings – 199 diamonds
- Switching Steps – 199 diamonds
- BATTLE IN STYLE – 199 diamonds
- Hello – 199 diamonds
- Applause – 199 diamonds
- Dab – 199 diamonds
- Arm Wave – 199 diamonds
- Baby Shark – 399 diamonds
- Dangerous Wave – 399 diamonds
- Threaten – 399 diamonds
- Moon Flip – 399 diamonds
- Party Dance – 399 diamonds
- LOL – 399 diamonds
- Death glare – 399 diamonds
- Kongfu – 399 diamonds
- Bring It On! – 399 diamonds
- Bhangra – 399 diamonds
- The Victor – 399 diamonds
- Sii! – 399 diamonds
- Top Scorer – 399 diamonds
- One-Finger Pushup – 399 diamonds
- Shimmy – 399 diamonds
- Top DJ – 599 diamonds
- Burnt BBQ – 599 diamonds
- Mind it! – 599 diamonds
- Shattered Reality – 599 diamonds
The in-game store consists of the broadest array of items in the game.