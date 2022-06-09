5 best things to get with diamonds in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

Diamonds are the main currency in Free Fire MAX that allows players to acquire various in-game accessories. From characters to cosmetic bundles, there are numerous items to choose from.

The process of purchasing diamonds is called top-up. Mobile gamers have to spend money to purchase this in-game currency in Free Fire MAX. The prices of the diamonds are given below:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Players who opt to purchase diamonds can always wait around for the top-up event that rewards them with items if they buy a certain number of diamonds. Currently, the Demonic Grin Top Up II is live in the battle royale game.

What should players purchase using diamonds in Free Fire MAX?

Here are some of the best items that mobile gamers can spend diamonds on in the game:

1) Characters

Five popular female characters that players can purchase (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX has two types of characters, active and passive. Active characters are the ones who have a cooldown time and have powerful abilities that have to be separately activated.

The passive abilities, on the other hand, get activated whenever the situation calls for it and are devoid of cooldown time (except Shirou). Mobile gamers have the liberty to purchase their favorite characters using diamonds. They can also make use of the recent LINK technology to acquire them for free.

2) Pets

Some popular pets in the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

Similar to characters, Free Fire MAX also has a wide variety of pets that mobile gamers may own. These pets, too, have special abilities that help players perform well in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

While some recent pets have cooldown times, most do not, which makes them more helpful during intense matches. Powerful pets are only available in exchange for diamonds.

3) Gun skins

Destiny Guardian is a very popular Evo gun skin for XM8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The gun skins offered by Free Fire MAX are very useful to make the weapons more efficient. While one aspect of the gun is nerfed, two other aspects are buffed to make it better.

Evo gun skins are some of the most desirable items in the battle royale game. Players can claim them by spending diamonds in the Faded Wheel Challenge, which introduces exciting Evo gun skins from time to time. Aside from that, they can purchase normal weapon skins from the in-game store.

4) Outfit bundles

Blue Dino is one of the most popular bundles in the battle royale game (Image via 2B Gamer/YouTube)

While some bundles come in a pack of six (Criminal bundle, Dino bundle, and more), others are unique one-piece offers that the battle royale game offers from time to time. These bundles usually consist of the following:

Head

Mask

Top

Bottom

Shoes

Some outfit bundles are really difficult to come across, but there are a few that are always available on the in-game store. Most bundles are quite expensive and require a hefty number of diamonds.

5) Other items

Gloo wall skins can also be claimed via top-up events (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX also has a long list of fancy items that players can purchase. These items are not useful but can make them stand out from the crowd.

Such in-game accessories include Gloo Wall skins, various types of emotes, badges, and more. These can usually be acquired by spending fewer diamonds.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far