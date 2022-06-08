How to get new Red Death loot box and free gloo wall skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX has introduced another top-up event that is allowing players to claim a loot box and a gloo wall skin. This is the second iteration of the Demonic Grin Top Up event.

The top-up event essentially incentivizes mobile gamers to buy more Free Fire MAX diamonds. In exchange for purchasing diamonds, players get exciting in-game items and accessories free of charge.

Free Fire MAX Demonic Grin Top Up II details and how to claim free bonuses

The Demonic Grin Gloo Wall can be claimed by topping up 300 diamonds (Image via Garena)

As soon as the first Demonic Grin Top Up event ended, the next one followed on June 6, 2022. The event will conclude on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The following prizes are being offered by the Demonic Grin Top Up II event:

Red Death Loot Box

Demonic Grin Gloo Wall

The Red Death Loot Box can be claimed by topping up 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Here is the in-game description of the item:

"Welcome to this cut-throat world."

To acquire the Red Death Loot Box for free, mobile gamers will have to purchase 100 diamonds. In the case of the Demonic Grin Gloo Wall, players will have to buy 300 diamonds.

How to claim the free rewards via the latest top up event in Free Fire MAX

Users have to purchase diamonds worth INR 250 to claim both these rewards (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps that players will have to follow to redeem their rewards:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the battle royale game and then tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will then have to head over to the Events tab and then tap on the Demonic Grin Top Up II option.

Step 3: They will then have to tap Top-Up beside the rewards they want to acquire.

The diamond top-up page has various options that individuals can opt for (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users will be redirected to the top-up page, where they will have to select one of the following options:

100 diamonds worth INR 80

310 diamonds worth INR 250

520 diamonds worth INR 400

1060 diamonds worth INR 800

2180 diamonds worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds worth INR 4000

Step 5: Players will finally have to pay for the diamonds required.

Once players acquire the requisite number of diamonds, the rewards will be credited to their account. The premium in-game currency can be utilized to buy other items and accessories.

