How to get new Free Fire MAX skins (Legendary): Backpack, Skyboard, and more

As of now, there are three exciting skins that Free Fire MAX players can acquire in the battle royale. Demonic Grin skins are legendary items that are hard to come across in the Garena title.

Mobile gamers will need to take part in two events – Demonic Grin Top Up and Faded Wheel to win the items. One of the best aspects is that the skins available in the top-up event can be claimed for free. However, in order to acquire the Evo gun skin (FAMAS – Demonic Grin), players will have to spend diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: Demonic Grin Top Up

Demoic Grin Top Up event will carry on for a week (Image via Garena)

The Demonic Grin Top Up event commenced yesterday, and it will conclude on June 6, 2022. Here are two rewards that players can win:

Demonic Grin Skyboard by topping up 100 diamonds

Demonic Grin Backpack by topping up 500 diamonds

Players will have to top-up diamonds worth INR 400 to claim both these rewards. The 520 diamonds acquired as a result can be used to purchase pets, characters, and other in-game accessories.

Free Fire MAX: Faded Wheel

The Demoic Grin FAMAS is one of the items in the Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

The Faded Wheel event in the battle royale game commenced on June 1, 2022. One of the most attractive items in the prize pool is none other than the eighth Evo gun skin. Mobile gamers have time until June 20, 2022 to claim the Demonic Grin FAMAS skin.

The complete prize pool is as follows:

FAMAS – Demonic Grin

– Demonic Grin Cube Fragment

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Demonic Grin FAMAS Token Box (Blue)

Sauce Swagger Skyboard

Demonic Grin Parachute

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2022)

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Jester's Trick backpack

Carved Horns

Players will have to choose two prizes from the pool given above, and then spin the wheel to win the rewards. The spins are not free of cost and the following list is a breakdown of the diamonds required for each spin:

First spin is worth 9 diamonds

Second spin is worth 19 diamonds

Third spin is worth 39 diamonds

Fourth spin is worth 69 diamonds

Fifth spin is worth 99 diamonds

Sixth spin is worth 149 diamonds

Seventh spin is worth 199 diamonds

Eighth spin is worth 499 diamonds

The Demonic Grin skin can usually be obtained on the last spin. If that is the case, mobile gamers will have to spend around 1082 diamonds to claim the Evo gun skin and the other rewards on the list.

Famas - Demonic Grin is the eighth Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

This gun skin has seven levels, and players can upgrade it by spending Carved Horns tokens. The Demonic Grin FAMAS skin gives a double boost to damage, a single boost to the rate of fire, but reduces the reload speed of the weapon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far