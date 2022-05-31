How to top-up diamonds to get free legendary Demonic Grin skins in Free Fire MAX

One of Free Fire MAX's most popular recurring events is undoubtedly the top up event. Mobile gamers are encouraged to purchase diamonds (premium in-game currency) in this event. Once they do, they will be rewarded with in-game cosmetics and skins.

Users look forward to this event due to the free rewards it offers. Usually, these skins have to be bought by spending diamonds, but in this case, players merely have to purchase diamonds to claim them for free. They can then use the in-game currency to buy other characters, pets, or accessories.

Free Fire MAX: Demonic Grin Top Up event

The Demonic Grin Skyboard can be claimed by topping up 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

The Demonic Grin Top Up event commenced in the battle royale game on 31 May. The event will carry on for a week and conclude on 6 June.

Two skins are being offered as rewards in the event, and they are as follows:

Demonic Grin Skyboard

Demonic Grin Backpack

Both the rewards have the following description:

"Welcome to this cut-throat world."

The Demonic Grin Backpack can be claimed by topping up 500 diamonds (Image via Garena)

To claim the Demonic Grin Skyboard for free, players will have to purchase at least 100 diamonds. In the case of the Demonic Grin Backpack, they need to top up 500 diamonds.

How to claim above rewards for free

Users have to purchase diamonds worth INR 800 to claim both these rewards (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They must open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Players will need to head to the Events tab and select the Demonic Grin Top Up option.

Step 3: Next, they should tap the rewards they want to acquire.

The diamond top up options that individuals can avail themselves in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once gamers are redirected to the top up page, they can select any one of the following options:

100 diamonds are worth INR 80

310 diamonds are worth INR 250

520 diamonds are worth INR 400

1060 diamonds are worth INR 800

2180 diamonds are worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds are worth INR 4000

Step 5: Players will have to make the necessary payments.

