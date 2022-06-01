How to get new Demonic Grin Famas skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX's newest Evo gun skin, the Famas – Demonic Grin, is now available in the Faded Wheel on the Indian server. The eighth Evo gun skin, similar to many others that were released before it, comes with a special emote and a unique ability.

Evo gun skins are in great demand in the battle royale game, and their popularity is generally unrivaled in the category due to their ability to be upgraded. Gamers should use unique tokens to level it up and gain some perks at every level.

Since this skin has been introduced to the Faded Wheel, it is easier to obtain as a select number of items are guaranteed after a particular spin.

New Faded Wheel provides Famas Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel featuring the latest Evo gun skin was added to Free Fire MAX on 1 June 2022 and will be accessible for a few weeks before its dissolution on 20 June 2022. Users should first select and remove two items from the prize pool before making spins.

Unlike other luck royales, the items are not repeated. Once obtained, they are removed from the pool, increasing the chances of acquiring the gun crate. The prize pool is as follows:

The prize pool of this Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Famas – Demonic Grin

– Demonic Grin Cube Fragment

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

Demonic Grin FAMAS Token Box (Blue)

Sauce Swagger Skyboard

Demonic Grin Parachute

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 June 2022)

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Jester's Trick backpack

Carved Horns

Since the obtained item is removed from the prize pool, the prize of the spins will also increase and is as follows:

The prize of spins in this Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 39 diamonds

4th spin: 69 diamonds

5th spin: 99 diamonds

6th spin: 149 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

Thus, the overall cost of owning the Famas – Demonic Grin along with seven other items is 1082 diamonds.

How to get Famas Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX

The steps to access the event and make the spins are as follows:

Step 1: First, users must select the Faded Wheel after opening the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX.

After removing the items, players can make the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers should remove two items from the prize pool and then use diamonds to make spins.

Step 3: Players must continue spending diamonds until they have received the gun skin.

Famas Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX, and who should get it?

Famas Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The gun skin can be upgraded through Carved Horns tokens, and the perks at each level are as follows:

Level 1

New Look

Upgrade Attributes

Level 2 – 30 Carved Horns

Kill Announcement

Upgrade Attributes

Level 3 – 60 Carved Horns

New Look

Level 4 – 120 Carved Horns

Hit Effect

Upgrade Attributes

Level 5 – 240 Carved Horns

Kill Effect

Firing Effect

Level 6 – 400 Carved Horns

New Look

Unlock Abilities (Extra damage to moving enemies)

Level 7 – 600 Carved Horns

Exclusive Emote

New Look

With Famas Demonic Grin being one of the Evo gun skins, it already has a massive value of its own. However, only those players who possess a few thousand diamonds should acquire it through the Faded Wheel. This is because owning an Evo gun skin is cheaper than upgrading it to the maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu