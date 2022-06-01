How to get new Demonic Grin Famas skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX's newest Evo gun skin, the Famas – Demonic Grin, is now available in the Faded Wheel on the Indian server. The eighth Evo gun skin, similar to many others that were released before it, comes with a special emote and a unique ability.
Evo gun skins are in great demand in the battle royale game, and their popularity is generally unrivaled in the category due to their ability to be upgraded. Gamers should use unique tokens to level it up and gain some perks at every level.
Since this skin has been introduced to the Faded Wheel, it is easier to obtain as a select number of items are guaranteed after a particular spin.
New Faded Wheel provides Famas Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX
The Faded Wheel featuring the latest Evo gun skin was added to Free Fire MAX on 1 June 2022 and will be accessible for a few weeks before its dissolution on 20 June 2022. Users should first select and remove two items from the prize pool before making spins.
Unlike other luck royales, the items are not repeated. Once obtained, they are removed from the pool, increasing the chances of acquiring the gun crate. The prize pool is as follows:
- Famas – Demonic Grin
- Cube Fragment
- M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate
- Demonic Grin FAMAS Token Box (Blue)
- Sauce Swagger Skyboard
- Demonic Grin Parachute
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 June 2022)
- Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- Jester's Trick backpack
- Carved Horns
Since the obtained item is removed from the prize pool, the prize of the spins will also increase and is as follows:
- 1st spin: 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin: 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin: 39 diamonds
- 4th spin: 69 diamonds
- 5th spin: 99 diamonds
- 6th spin: 149 diamonds
- 7th spin: 199 diamonds
- 8th spin: 499 diamonds
Thus, the overall cost of owning the Famas – Demonic Grin along with seven other items is 1082 diamonds.
How to get Famas Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX
The steps to access the event and make the spins are as follows:
Step 1: First, users must select the Faded Wheel after opening the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX.
Step 2: Subsequently, gamers should remove two items from the prize pool and then use diamonds to make spins.
Step 3: Players must continue spending diamonds until they have received the gun skin.
Famas Demonic Grin in Free Fire MAX, and who should get it?
The gun skin can be upgraded through Carved Horns tokens, and the perks at each level are as follows:
Level 1
- New Look
- Upgrade Attributes
Level 2 – 30 Carved Horns
- Kill Announcement
- Upgrade Attributes
Level 3 – 60 Carved Horns
- New Look
Level 4 – 120 Carved Horns
- Hit Effect
- Upgrade Attributes
Level 5 – 240 Carved Horns
- Kill Effect
- Firing Effect
Level 6 – 400 Carved Horns
- New Look
- Unlock Abilities (Extra damage to moving enemies)
Level 7 – 600 Carved Horns
- Exclusive Emote
- New Look
With Famas Demonic Grin being one of the Evo gun skins, it already has a massive value of its own. However, only those players who possess a few thousand diamonds should acquire it through the Faded Wheel. This is because owning an Evo gun skin is cheaper than upgrading it to the maximum level.