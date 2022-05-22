How to get Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo gun in Free Fire MAX (India Server)

Garena has reintroduced the XM8 – Destiny Guardian in the new Faded Wheel in the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. It provides a second chance for users who have previously missed out on this legendary XM8 Evo gun skin to acquire it again and fulfill their desires.

Like all the previous reintroductions, it has been offered as a reward in the Faded Wheel. Consequently, gamers are guaranteed the skin within several spins and seven other rewards.

Players had the opportunity to acquire the gun skin for the entire month of August 2021, when it was initially released. Items with a similar theme were also made available at other events. Now that users can acquire it again, here is a detailed guide.

How to get XM8 Destiny Guardian in Free Fire MAX

The new Faded Wheel featuring the XM8 Destiny Guardian commenced on 22 May 2022 in Free Fire MAX and provides a parachute, loot box, and skyboard. Users can use diamonds to make a spin and obtain an item at random.

Also, once a reward has been drawn, it will be removed from the pool and will not be repeated. Consequently, the overall cost of making the spin will also rise.

The list of items up for grabs includes the following:

All the rewards (Image via Garena)

XM8 – Destiny Guardian

Cube Fragment

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Destiny Guardian Parachute

Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box

Lightning Reactor Loot Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 June 2022)

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Destiny Guardian Skyboard

Destiny Lightning

Players will have to remove items from the pool before making a spin. They have the option to get all the rewards for 1082 diamonds, which is a good deal.

Steps to collect the rewards from the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

Players are required to collect the rewards by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Users should open the Luck Royale tab in Free Fire MAX by selecting the option from the left side.

Step 2: Next, gamers can navigate through the tabs and access the Faded Wheel offering XM8 Destiny Guardian.

Remove the two items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can then remove items from the prize pool and confirm the selection.

Make the spins (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players can make spins until they receive the rewards.

If users have a few thousand diamonds, they should only go ahead. Obtaining the XM8 – Destiny Guardian will likely cost fewer diamonds than upgrading it to the highest level to enjoy all the perks.

