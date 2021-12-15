List of Garena Free Fire Evo gun skins released in 2021 so far

The Evo gun skins in Free Fire are, as the name suggests, a special type of skin that users may upgrade with the use of a specific type of tokens. After being unveiled in 2020 as part of the Booyah Day celebrations, the category soon rose to prominence as some of Free Fire's most highly sought-after items.

Since then, the developers have released multiple Evo gun skins, most of which were only accessible during the Faded Wheel for a brief period of time. Recently, MP40 – Predatory Cobra has made a comeback and will be available until 21 December.

All Evo gun skins added to Free Fire in 2021

5) UMP – Booyah Day 2021

UMP – Booyah Day 2021 is the latest introductions to the Evo gun skin category in Free Fire. This skin was added during the Booyah Day 2021 celebration and was available until recently, as the Faded Wheel for acquiring it ended on 12 December.

The skin is the perfect choice for users who like using this SMG in Free Fire. Upon getting maxed out, the following changes take place with the UMP – Booyah Day 2021:

Damage: "++"

Rate of Fire: "+"

Reload Speed: "-"

4) XM8 – Destiny Guardian

XM8 – Destiny Guardian is one of the finest-looking skins in the game, and since making its debut in August 2021, it has remained a fan favorite. After the XM8 buff in Free Fire OB29 update, this skin makes the firearm even more lethal. The gun skin was available between 7 August and 5 September, and users had to spend diamonds in Faded Wheel.

Destiny Lightning is the special token that is needed to enhance the XM8 skin. At peak, these stats get boosted:

Damage: "++"

Rate of Fire: "+"

Reload Speed: "-"

3) M1014 – Green Flame Draco

M1014 is among the most used shotguns available in Free Fire and can easily take down opponents with great ease. Green Flame Draco is an incredible skin that enhances players' performance while using it. It was first accessible in May this year while being readded into the Faded Wheel in early November.

The gun is shaped like a flying dragon with its wings wide stretched. Users need Dragon Fang to evolve the skin. The gun will possess the given attributes:

Damage: "+"

Rate of Fire: "++"

Reload Speed: "-"

2) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

MP40 – Predatory Cobra was released around a month after the SCAR skin. Garena added it to the battle royale title during the Project Cobra event, which was added in February. As users progress through the levels using the special Venomous Fang, the skin takes up the appearance of the cobra fangs on the front.

The legendary skin has now been reintroduced today, and users have been given an opportunity to avail of it for up to a week. The attributes that are enhanced with this MP40 gun skin are:

Damage: "++"

Rate of Fire: "+"

Reload Speed: "-"

1) SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

SCAR – Megalodon Alpha was the first Evo gun skin introduced by the developers this year. It was initially made available through the Faded Wheel event in January. SCAR is one of the most balanced assault rifles within the game, and this skin makes it very potent and gives a unique appearance, just like the predator it was named after.

Individuals will have to use the Shark Tooth tokens in Free Fire to level it up and unlock the various perks available to them. These are the stats that this skin will enhance after the full upgrade:

Also Read Article Continues below

Damage: "+"

Rate of Fire: "++"

Reload Speed: "-"

Edited by Mason J. Schneider